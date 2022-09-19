Local councillor calls for assessment of public lighting on Church Road in Swords

An Independent councillor has called on Fingal County Council to assess the street lighting on Church Road, Swords with a view to improving the lighting in this area.

Noting a report issued by the council was “fairly basic”, Cllr Joe Newman – who tabled a motion at a recent Local Area Committee meeting – said he believed the council’s reply was “a bit evasive.”

Cllr Newman explained that the issue was that there were some people walking on Church Road at night, particularly old people, who were finding it difficult to navigate footpaths due to inadequate public lighting.

He was hoping, he said, to get “a more constructive reply” from the council, to state that something could be done to address the problem.

His understanding, he continued, was that the public lights on Church Street were not “up to spec”, and that they were merely “doing the job.”

Cllr Newman called for a report to be issued to himself outlining the public lighting requirements on Church Street, along with “how many street lights are required for that type of road”, so that he could return to residents with the information.

Cllr Tony Murphy (NP), speaking at the committee meeting, said that without knowing the particular street in question, it did seem to him from viewing a graphic that there was a “big distance” between the electrical poles.

His question, he said, was where there appeared to be “dark spots” on the pavement, if lamp-posts could be utilised “as opposed to utilising the electrical infrastructure that’s in place.”

A report issued by the council stated: “The lighting on Church Road Swords was upgraded in 2017 /2019 as part of our LED upgrade programme.

"The lights at this location are mounted on ESB Network poles which governed the number and locations of each light.

"In installing lights in areas like this we try to, in the first instance light to the correct standards for the road in question, and secondly be mindful of the possible risk to drivers from over lighting (glare) on such roads.

"In this case the road was assessed for the best possible lighting given the requirements mentioned previously.”

A council official agreed a report on street lighting on Church Street would be furnished to Cllr Newman.