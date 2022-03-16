Local Balbriggan artist seeks public’s assistance for new artwork

Cllr Tony Murphy, Mark Jolley Station Manager Northern Line, Artist Dave West and Cllr Grainne Maguire at the launch of the Wish you were Here art project. Pic: Fintan Clarke/Coalesce

Fingal County Council has announced news of a new public artwork for Balbriggan, and the artist is seeking your help for inspiration.

The work, titled ‘Wish you Were Here’ is by local artist Dave West and will be located at the prominent Banks site at Balbriggan Harbour.

This work has been made possible through Fingal County Council’s ongoing partnership with Iarnród Éireann, Balbriggan and the Our Balbriggan Regeneration Programme.

If you live in Balbriggan, local artist Dave West wants to hear from you.

To gather inspiration for his new public artwork he wants to find out what everyone loves most about Balbriggan.

It might be the beautiful coastline, the historic landmarks or the vibrant community.

To facilitate this conversation, Fingal County Council is distributing postcards featuring an historic image of the site courtesy of Fingal County Council’s archive section.

These postcards will be freely available at a range of prominent community sites including: the Our Balbriggan Offices, community centres, Balbriggan Library, Balbriggan Train Station and more.

Dave would love if you would take the time to write to him for this project, postcards can be returned to all pick up locations or you can also email the artist Dave West directly at wishyouwerehere@davewest.ie.

The closing date for responses to the project is March 31, 2022.

Speaking of the initiative, Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh said: “Art and artists play a vitally important role in bringing our towns and villages to life for local communities and visitors alike.

“Opportunities like this demonstrate how we in Fingal value and support the creativity and professionalism of the artist in doing so, as well as encouraging community engagement with public art projects such as this.”

The project is part of the many initiatives currently underway that demonstrate how art and artists can enliven and celebrate our public spaces.

Dave West works across a variety of media including, painting, mosaic and glass.

Public Art Co-ordinator Caroline Cowley explaining the meaning behind the title, ‘Wish You Were Here”, said: “Our friends at Irish Rail Balbriggan have identified that this is a perfect opportunity to engage with the community so that the work which will be located at this prominent location will tell a story of what everyone loves most about the town.

"By taking the familiar holiday greeting of ‘Wish You Were Here’, West is asking the people of Balbriggan to think about how they might describe the town to a visitor.”

Ms Cowley added: "Historically visitors would have taken a train journey out to the beach to enjoy a day at the beach and looking at the old archive postcards we are reminded of legacy of historical posters produced by Irish rail which featured artist renditions of Irish destinations as created by the famous Paul Henry.”

‘The Banks’ by Sean Molloy is currently on view at the Harbour and Dave West’s new work ‘Wish You Were Here’ will be installed in summer 2022.

For Information: wishyouwerehere@davewest.ie. www.fingalarts.ie for full detail of postcard locations.