Local artist on a mission to bring colour to the streets of Rush

A Fingal artist is putting the finishing touches to his latest mural as part of his ongoing campaign to bring more colour to his hometown of Rush.

John Fitzsimon’s new work, titled ‘Dancing Angels’, is located on a wall on Whitestown Road on the main approach to the village. He said he designed the mural to highlight the important work carried out by Aware, the national organisation that supports people suffering from depression.

John (43) told Fingal Independent this was a cause close to his heart and he wanted to raise awareness of the help available for those struggling with their mental health, particularly after the past difficult two years of living with Covid-19.

“The image represents the freedom of spirit within the person,” he said. “I’m in discussions with Aware to arrange for some sort of sign or stamp to go with the artwork.”

These are busy times for the popular artist, who’s now a dad to a five-month-old baby girl. He has been working on the mural for over two weeks while trying to juggle fatherhood with his full-time job.

For the past few years, John has been making his mark in Rush, where his street art and shopfront window displays have brought new life – and a welcome splash of colour – to the town. He is the artist behind the image of legendary folk singer Luke Kelly, which he painted on street furniture at the junction of Main Street and Skerries Road. His artwork can also be seen on the walls of Rush Cricket Club and the outside dining area at Jack the Bachelor’s restaurant, as well as the windows of local businesses.

Last year, he paid tribute to three Rush football legends – Stephen McPhail, Con Martin and Mick Martin – on the exterior walls of Martin’s Bar on Old Road.

John, who paints under the name Fitzer’s Art, hopes to complete work on the new mural in the next few weeks.

“It has been getting a really positive reaction from people,” he said. “Even the bus drivers are beeping at me when they’re passing.”

He appealed to the Rush community to help bring some positivity to the area by painting the town’s “drab and grey” houses in bright colours.