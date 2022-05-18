Legacy of Malahide’s Ross Nugent lives on, twelve years after his untimely death

Twelve years after his untimely death, a charity set up in memory of tragic Malahide teenager Ross Nugent is continuing to raise funds for the cancer wing of Beaumont Hospital.

Ross, a popular Malahide Community School student, passed away in May 2010 at the age of 18, just five months after being diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

While battling the condition, the big-hearted teenager asked his mother to fulfil his wish to raise funds to buy equipment for St Clare’s oncology ward at Beaumont Hospital to make life more comfortable for patients, visitors and staff.

The Ross Nugent Foundation was set up shortly after his death to carry out this promise. Over the years, the charity – run by his mother Sandra, dad Don and sister Emma – has purchased everything from blood pressure monitors to electric beds and heaters

Ross was a talented artist and one of his designs was later chosen as the foundation’s logo. Examples of his some of his incredible drawings, featuring everyone from Barack Obama to Kanye West, can be found on the charity’s website.

While the heartache of losing Ross still lingers, his family are determined to carry on fundraising on his behalf.

The latest initiative is an online competition offering entrants a chance to win an incredible prize – a sailing and fishing trip for up to 12 people – with a donation made to the Ross Nugent Foundation for every ticket purchased.

With the Fish & Trips charter boat setting off from Malahide Marina, the winner and their guests will be accompanied by a highly skilled skipper and will also have a chance to barbecue their catch of the day. As a bonus prize, there will be a complimentary bottle of Lambay Whiskey.

A maximum of 200 tickets, priced at €9.99 each, are available through the website, with the winner announced on June 15 on the Quality Xperiences Facebook page. The website is also offering Ross Nugent Foundation supporters a chance to win four tickets to the Guinness Gravity Bar and Storehouse, with a free pint of the black stuff. In addition, local sambo company Griolladh has put up a €200 gift voucher in aid of the foundation.

Visit www.qualityxperiences.com