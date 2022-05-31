Leaving Cert student Erica set for Euros

IT promises to be a summer to remember for 18-year-old Erica Egan who will represent Ireland on the European stage having been picked to represent her country at the U18 European Basketball Championships in Bulgaria.

Before that, though, the Malahide Community College student will have to tackle her exams, with her Leaving Certificate due to begin in a couple of weeks.

Erica is one of just 12 players included in Tommy O’Mahony’s selection for Ireland’s trip to the FIBA European Championships in Sofia later this summer.

“Making the final 12 selection is never easy and a lot of players have stepped up and made vast improvements over the last few months,” said O’Mahoney on his recent announcement.

“We are delighted with the squad of players selected but understand we have a lot of work to do over the next few months to reach the levels we aspire to.”

According to Erica, who stood out during Ireland’s recent Home Nations matches at U18 level, her call-up for the European Championships was a very proud moment for both herself and her family.

“I read the news that I had made the final squad for the Europeans on the Basketball Ireland website and it was such an amazing feeling to see my name there,” she said.

“It’s been a long and tough process. Twenty-five girls got called for trials last November before the squad got cut to 16 for the Home Nations games in February. I thought I did okay in those games, but you never know what the coach is thinking, so I was both relieved and delighted to see my name on the list.”

The Malahide native tried her hand at a lot of sports as a kid, including gymnastics, but fell in love with basketball when watching her older sister play the game.

“My sister is two years older than me and she was playing basketball at home, which is how I first started.

“I joined Malahide Basketball Club as an 11-year-old and have loved every minute I’ve spent there. They are a fantastic club with great coaches who have helped me so much down through the years. Another girl and I are actually coaching an U13 team now, so it’s nice to be able to give a bit back to the club in that way.

“There’s plenty of sacrifices when you are trying to make the national team, but I’m fine with that and I’ve got great friends who understand that sometimes I can’t go on nights out with them or to different events as I’ll be training or away playing matches.

“I’ve missed out on nights out and holidays, but I wouldn’t change a thing as I’m very passionate about the game and I find it very rewarding. My coaches tell me I’m a good shooter and that I have a high IQ on the court, so I’d like to think I’ll be an asset to the team in Sofia.

“I’m hugely excited to get to play such a big tournament and once my Leaving Cert is over all of my focus will be on the Europeans. We actually fly out to Portugal for a few friendly games ahead of the tournament the day after my Leaving, so there will be no time to sit back and reflect on my exams at all,” she laughed.

The championships take place between July 30th and August 7th and Ireland are in a group featuring Serbia, Romania, Austria and Denmark.