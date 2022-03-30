Learner driver gets prison sentence after second insurance conviction

A learner driver caught driving his flatmate’s car without insurance has been given a three-month prison sentence.

Soloman Abiola (29) was stopped at Trimblestown, Balbriggan on June 24 last.

Garda Sean McGill said he spoke to the defendant who told him he had a learner permit.

There were no L plates or insurance displayed on the vehicle.

He said Abiola, with an address at Shackleton Manor, Lucan, elected to produce the documents in Athlone but failed to do so.

Balbriggan District Court heard the insurance on the vehicle covered Abiola’s flatmate.

Abiola has a previous conviction for no insurance and his most recent conviction was for assault causing harm for which he received an 18 month suspended sentence. The solicitor for the defence said Abiola is living in Lucan but grew up in Athlone and went to college there. She said the defendant works as an event planner and at the time he had left Athlone and was in the process of moving to Dublin following the lockdown.His flatmate had planned to put him on his insurance but the defendant accepts he didn’t have insurance at the time.

The solicitor said Abiola accepted he was facing a disqualification. “It’s his liberty he should be concerned about, it’s his second offence for no insurance,” Judge Dermot Dempsey replied.

The solicitor said this incident happened before he was convicted of the previous no insurance offence and added he didn’t know the seriousness of driving without insurance at the time. “He assures me it won’t happen again,” she said.

Judge Dempsey convicted Abiola and sentenced him to three months in prison for driving without insurance with a four-year driving disqualification.