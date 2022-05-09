League leaders reJoyce as they beat brave Rush

Merrion beat Rush by 3 wickets

Rush tasted defeat for the first time this season as they lost a close contest to Group A leaders Merrion at Anglesea Road despite a brilliant 91 from Llewellyn Johnson.

Rush began the season with an exciting victory over Leinster, but they knew this would be a tougher test against an experienced Merrion side.

Rush won the toss and elected to bat, with Jack and Finn McGee opening for the visitors.

Muhammed Sinan took both of those wickets within the opening eight overs to give the home side an early advantage.

Johnson was next man in and he served notice of his intentions with a four and a six in his first over.

Johnson, along with Saadat Gull, helped Rush progress to 90 before Gull was caught by Hugh Kennedy off a Tom Stanton delivery.

Andrew Doheny (3) and Eoghan Conway (0) both went cheaply for Rush to shift the momentum back to Merrion, but Jarred Barnes came in and hit an excellent 39 alongside Johnson to help Rush reach 150 without further loss.

All the while Johnson was getting closer to his century, having hit eight fours and four sixes, but his hopes of hitting the ton fell agonisingly short when he was dismissed by Stanton when on 91.

Barnes kept going as wickets began to fall all around him and when the South African was dismissed for 39 that was all but it for Rush’s innings. In the end the visitors would set a useful-looking target of 188 for Merrion to chase.

That chase began with Jack Carty and Stephen Doheny opening for Merrion and the duo managed to negotiate four and a half overs before Johnson caught Doheny off a Barnes delivery.

Carty hit a couple of big fours alongside John Anderson before he became Barnes’ second victim of the day in the eighth over to leave Merrion on 44/2 after 8.2 overs.

Anderson and Swapnil Modgill formed a very useful partnership to really put the hosts in pole position as Merrion moved on to 93 before Modgill was dismissed by Brandon Morris in the 19th over.

John Anderson made a brilliant half-century to put his side in a very strong position before he became Morris’s second wicket of the afternoon to leave the hosts on 148/4 after 25.4 overs.

Morris struck again a couple of balls later to give Merrion something to think about, but a late partnership of 30 between Dominick Joyce and Stanton helped Merrion across the line to record a narrow victory over a gallant Rush side.