Late slip means St Finian’s still have work to do

The make-up of the last four in the lower-tier Junior championships are starting to look clearer following last week’s round of matches.

In Junior C Fingallians are a game away from the semi-finals despite their narrow one-point defeat away to Castleknock B in Group b.

Lauryn Campbell hit three goals on the night, but the home side scored a goal in the last minute to win by a point, 1-11 to 3-4.

With 10 players away on post Leaving Cert holidays, a depleted Naomh Mearnog side went down in their match on a 8-16 to 3-8 scoreline, with Ciara Mullen, Lauren Waters and Ali Duff finding the back of the net for the losers and Ciara Holland grabbing three points.

In the other group St Finian’s Swords looked on course for victory after a first-minute goal from Emma Howe coupled with scores from Ellie Kane, Shannon Britnell and Dublin camogie panellist Annabelle Timothy left them four points clear of Whitehall Colmcille at half-time.

Further scores from Megan McKeown, Howe and Kane stretched their lead to 11 points before Whitehall produced a remarkable comeback.

Still seven points down with seven minutes go, the home side registered 1-1 to leave them just a score in arrears before they were awarded a penalty deep into injury time which they converted.

Finian’s now play Portobello in their final game to see who goes through to the semi-finals.

In Junior D Round Towers Lusk picked up their first points of the campaign, with goals from Shauna O’Hara (1-5) and Jen Magee along with four points from Sophie O’Hara seeing them come from two points down at half-time to register a 2-13 to 0-8 win at home to Ballymun Kickhams.

Also in Group B, St Sylvester’s were resounding 5-20 to 0-8 winners over Ballinteer St Johns, their main scores coming from Elena Brady, Katie Slattery and Sarah Brennan.

The big derby of the week came in group B where Garristown inflicted a first defeat, 4-10 to 3-8, on a St Patrick’s Donabate team who were already through to the semis.

Playing a central part in Garristown’s five-point victory was Christina Voloshchuk who defended flawlessly while also setting up scores with some great runs from deep.

And with substitute keeper Helen White pulling off two penalty saves, Garristown prevailed, with Amy O’Brien, Saibh Tormey, Ally Gormley and Emma Condon registering 3-7 between them.

In defence Katherine Duffy, Ciara Murray and Zoe Fitzpatrick were all solid and in midfield Laura McManus and Maria Duffy both contribute to the scoring, while Donabate’s goals came from Aoife O Connor (1-3). Aoife Flood and Alex Ryan (penalty).

In Junior E there were great performances from Kaylah Clarke and Jodie Tynan in defence, while Charmine Doyle and Mia Tighe were excellent throughout in St Margaret’s 5-7 to 1-11 group A win over St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh, with Yvonne Dwyer and Skye Healy their main scorers.

That win sets up a semi-final game this Wednesday against St Brigids, while St Maur’s and Plunketts will contest the other semi-final at Martin Savage Park on Friday.

Finally, in Junior F, Fingal Ravens are still in contention for a place in the knockout stages following a dramatic 3-6 to 1-11 win away to Kilmacud Crokes.

Trailing by eight points at the break, Ravens clinched victory courtesy of a Niamh Mulvany free, with Shannon Hogan, Sopie Hogan, Sophie Lee and Blathnaid Ni Scanaill leading a great second-half display.