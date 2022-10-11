Last-gasp Glebe North stun mighty St Mochta’s

ST MOCHTA’S 1

GLEBE NORTH 2

Glebe North shocked league leaders St Mochta’s on Friday night, beating the Porterstown Road side on their own patch with a last-minute goal.

That’s now back-to-back league wins for Glebe as they look to put a tough start to the season behind them.

Mochta’s played host to the Balbriggan side having only lost one of their first seven games of the season, but the visitors showed their intent as early as the two-minute mark when a fast break saw the prolific Ahu Obhakhan put the ball in the back of the net - only to see the goal chalked off for an offside infringement.

Noel Barrett tried his luck from distance soon after, but saw his effort go narrowly wide.

The hosts had a fantastic opportunity to take the lead on 16 minutes when they created a three-on-one situation. Ciaran McCann happened to be that one and the defender put in an excellent tackle to break up the move.

Eric Foley then blocked a ball behind and from the resulting corner the hosts took the lead.

Glebe, though, responded well. McCann and Kyle Molloy both whipped in inviting balls before Darragh Owens fired over just past the half-hour mark.

Then on 41 minutes there was a scramble in the box and the ball was stabbed goalwards, only for the Mochta’s keeper to pull off a fantastic save.

Glebe would have gone into the half-time break 2-0 down, only for Gabriel Sava’s reflexes, pulling off a last-gasp save to keep just the one goal between the sides.

Early in the second period Barrett hit the target from inside the six-yard box with a header, only for the home keeper to touch the ball round the post. But the captain eventually hauled Glebe level on 52 minutes, bulleting another header past the Mochta’s netminder from a Foley delivery.

Mochta’s made several changes and both sides had their chances over the next half-hour.

When Ricardo Dusa made a fantastic last-ditch tackle to avert a dangerous Mochta’s attack in the 86th minute, the game looked destined to end in a draw.

But in the first minute of stoppage time Roy Kierans broke down the left wing and whipped a ball into the box and Noeem Adekunle rose highest to head home what proved to be the winner.

There was ecstasy on the Glebe North bench and on the balance of play it was a just deserved three points for the Balbriggan team who have now climbed into mid-table in the Senior Sunday division.