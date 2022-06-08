Last-four loss is so ’Tarf on North County

THERE was Senior League Cup agony for North County on Saturday afternoon as they were edged out by Clontarf in a thrilling semi-final at Castle Avenue.

North County had posted a useful-looking target of 233 for Clontarf to chase, with Jonathan Andrews top-scoring with 48 as well as contributions by John Mooney (39 not out) and Malcolm Nofal (31). However, a 64 from man of the match PJ Moor and a crucial 45 not out from John McNally helped Clontarf edge a tense contest with three overs to spare.

North County had earlier won the toss and opted to bat, with openers Niall McGovern and John Devane looking to get the Balrothery outfit off to a fast start.

The duo enjoyed a decent start, putting on 41 runs between them before McGovern was caught by Michael Granger off a Ruan Cronje delivery at the start of the 10th over.

Devane followed shortly afterwards off a Paul Ryan delivery to leave North County on 76/2, but Nofal helped get his team going again with a quickfire 31 off 36 balls before he was trapped lbw by Ben McCabe.

The usually prolific Eddie Richardson could only score three runs before he lost his wicket to Cronje as North County fell to 135/4.

Ciaran Sheridan then became Cronje’s third victim shortly afterwards, having scored just 6 as North County’s innings threatened to unravel. However, Andrews got his side going again with a brilliant 48 and he was ably assisted by Mooney as North County posted a competitive 233 for Clontarf to chase.

Needing 234 to win, Clontarf began with Fionn Hand and PJ Moor opening for the North Dublin side. The duo helped their side get off to a flyer, scoring 75 before Mooney finally made a breakthrough for North County when he claimed the wicket of Hand for 26.

Moor was putting on a ball-striking clinic as he eased past fifty having hit three sixes and ten fours during a swashbuckling 64 off just 53 balls. Moor was eventually dismissed by Ashish Jain who had him trapped lbw, but by that stage Clontarf were in control on 120/2.

Abdul Ghaffar made things interesting as he claimed three wickets in quick succession to put the cat among the pigeons and give North County hope once more. Usman Azhar also claimed a couple of wickets as Clontarf slumped to 177/6 after 31 overs.

The match was well and truly in the balance now, but Clontarf kept their nerve late on, with McNally in particular showing he had ice in his veins as he frustrated North County with a magnificent 45 not out to help Clontarf edge past North County and into the final.

Ghaffar was best with the ball for North County, finishing with figures of 3/48 for the Fingal side.

Clontarf will face Pembroke in the decider next weekend.