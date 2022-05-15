Last-chance saloon after sobering loss

DUBLIN 0-17

KILKENNY 3-25

From the ecstasy to the agony.How else could one sum up Dublin’s Leinster campaign with one game to go.

If Danny’s Sutcliffe’s late charge-down on a clearance in Dublin’s one-point win over Wexford last month had people reaching for superlatives, then equally their failure to score for the remaining 20 minutes in Saturday’s one-sided affair saw Dublin at their worst.

From three points down at the interval Dublin suffered a dramatic decline, the defining moment of the game coming 12 minutes into the second half when TJ Reid stole possession on the endline and played a diagonal ball back across to Martin Keoghan. With unerring accuracy, Keoghan steered his shot past Sean Brennan into the bottom corner.

And by the time TJ Reid had palmed the ball over the keeper in the 54th minute Kilkenny were all but home and dry with their lead out to nine points.

That Dublin’s only remaining point came off the bench from Eamon Dillon, would have rankled with some.

On a warm day in Parnell Park, Dublin, having worked their socks off to stay in touch, ran out of steam in the end. It was to all intents and purposes a turkey shoot for those remaining 20 minutes as Kilkenny - through the likes of Eoin Cody and the very impressive Adrian Mullen - registered nine points without reply.

The 17-point defeat will no doubt hurt Dublin, but it was more the manner of their defeat. Throughout the course of the 70 or so minutes their full forward line never managed to get going. A goal was what was needed to get going the Dublin supporters, most of them situated in the terraces on the far side of the ground.

But when Aidan Mellet overhit his ball to the incoming Riain McBride with just four minutes gone, there was a sense that it wasn’t going to be Dublin’s day.

The Kilkenny full back line had them well in check, but for all that Dublin stayed on the Cats’ tails despite their lack of functionality in the final third.

A loose sideline pass had allowed Reid to drive over a score from half-way to open up a two-point lead for Kilkenny with 15 minutes to go in the half. Points from Crummy and Donal Burke would draw Dublin level, and while Kilkenny would re-open their two-point lead soon after, the Metropolitans came back once more to tie the game just short of the half-hour.

Then came Kilkenny’s first goal when Keoghan, having being sent in by Mullen, sized up his shot before beating Brennan with a bullet-like strike. That sent Kilkenny into a 1-11 to 0-11 lead at half-time and once Keoghan had struck for his second goal that was pretty much it.

Scorers: Kilkenny - TJ Reid 1-7 (5f); M Keoghan 2-1; A Mullen 0-5; C Kenny 0-4; A Murphy 0-3; E Cody 0-2; B Ryan, J Donnelly, C Buckley 0-1 each; Dublin - D Burke 0-9 (7f); C Burke 0-2; F Whitely, R McBride, C Crummey, D Gray, M Schutte, E Dillon 0-1 each.

Kilkenny: E Murphy; M Butler, C Delaney, T Walsh; M Carey, R Reid, P Deegan; A Mullen, A Murphy; W Walsh, TJ Reid, P Walsh; C Kenny, M Keoghan, E Cody. Substitutes: J Donnelly for W Walsh (ht); B Ryan for P Walsh (48); C Fogarty for A Murphy (59); C Buckley for Mullen (65); D Blanchfield for Butler (67).

Dublin: S Brennan; J Madden, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; D Ryan, P Smyth, D Gray; C Burke, C Crummey; D Sutcliffe, R McBride, D Burke; F Whitely, R Hayes, A Mellett. Substitutes: M Schutte for Mellett (32); E Dillon for Hayes (55); A Dunphy for Gray (59); J Bellew for O’Donnell (63); D Keogh for McBride (65).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford)

Table

PWDLFAPts

Galway4310137897

Kilkenny4301141836

Dublin430191976

Wexford4121105794

Westmeath4013821311

Laois4004711450