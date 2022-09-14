‘Lark’ Concert Hall set to open in Balbriggan next year with a little help from local company Wavin

As long-time supporters of the local community around their base in North County Dublin, Wavin Ireland is particularly delighted to support the extensive works underway at the Irish Institute of Music and Song (IIMS) in Balbriggan.

The Institute is currently undertaking a substantial upgrade to their campus, at the heart of which is the 400 seater Lark Concert Hall which has been acoustically designed for artists and audiences to experience live music from across all genres. This beautiful new building will be used for myriad live events from national and international orchestral and choral concerts to musical theatre, comedy gigs, conferences and community events and will act as a focal point for arts in the community and the region.

Sustainability is at the heart of the development and Wavin AquaCell units have been supplied to facilitate stormwater management within the site – a key element of which is a sustainable drainage system to minimise the impact of excess rainwater into the area’s local drainage network.

The Wavin AquaCell Stormwater Tank helps bring an element of the Institute’s sustainability goals to life by ensuring the storage and re-use of rainwater within the campus. In demonstrating further design innovation, the area in which the tank is situated will be used as an out-door mini-amphitheatre, surrounded by tiered grass areas creating a natural outdoor performance space.

The ambitious works at the campus are due for completion in March 2023.

IIMS CEO Michael T. Dawson, himself an accomplished musician, composer and conductor said, “Underpinning the vision for this new world-class campus is that it is as sustainable as possible into the future.

“Wavin Ireland’s contribution is a key element of this, both their technical expertise and advice and the products themselves. We’re very grateful to Wavin Ireland for helping us achieve our sustainability goals”. He continued, “In recognition of Wavin Ireland’s generous support, we plan to name this out-door area ‘The Wavin Amphitheatre’, which properly recognises their contribution”.

Wavin Ireland’s country director, Michael O’Donohoe said, “The IIMS is such an important facility for our community here in Balbriggan and adds considerably to Ireland’s reputation internationally within the arts community. Our company purpose at Wavin is all about building healthy, sustainable environments and this project is the perfect example of how we can bring that to life in a meaningful way for this town, so we are delighted to be able to play our part. Thanks also to our customer, Chadwicks Group, and their branch in Turvey, Co. Dublin, that supplied these and other Wavin products as part of this prestigious project”.

The IIMS is committed to increasing access to music education and events. The seaside campus, located in Balbriggan, Dublin is open to everyone and contains Bedford House, the La La Café & Restaurant, Art Exhibitions and will launch the “Lark” Concert Hall in March 2023.