Lacklustre Swords pay the penalty

SWORDS CELTIC 1

ST JOHN BOSCO 1

Having put in their best performance of the season a week earlier against St Kevin’s, Swords produced one of their worst of the campaign as they were held by struggling St John Bosco last Wednesday night.

Swords took the lead mid-way through the first half thanks to a Lewis Skelly penalty and probably should have been out of sight by the break, but a strangely lacklustre second-half performance opened the door for the visitors who took full advantage by claiming an equaliser late on.

Swords came into this game buoyed by that excellent performance against promotion rivals St Kevin’s and they knew a victory against struggling St John Bosco would open up a seven-point gap between them and fourth-placed Portlaoise.

The home side began the game well, with Lewis Skelly and Owen Jones looking very lively in the early stages, and midfielder Tom McCarthy had a shot well saved by the busy St John Bosco keeper.

The pressure continued to build on the visitors and finally it told when the visiting defender fouled Jones in the box to give the home side a penalty. Up stepped Lewis Skelly who made no mistake from the spot as he gave his side a deserved lead.

Swords continued to press forward as the first half neared its conclusion and they almost scored a second after a great move involving Jack McGlade and Owen Jones, with the former putting the latter through only for his shot to be tipped over the bar.

Swords manager Bobby Browne would have warned his side at the break to keep their intensity levels up, knowing how dangerous a one-goal lead can be, but for some reason Swords just didn’t show up after the break, with St John Bosco looking much the hungrier of the two sides.

Chances begin to fall for the visitors and mid-way through the second half they deservedly drew level when they scrambled the ball home after confusion in the Swords box.

Swords tried to rally late on, but the visitors held firm and deservedly left Balheary with a point.

Swords CELTIC: Alan Kelly, Darren Brewster, Graham Duff, Seán Kelly, Adam Boulton, Andrew Bermingham, Tom McCarthy, Chris Gough, Lewis Skelly, Owen Jones, Jack McGlade.