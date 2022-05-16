Labour councillor appeals for the provision of car parking spaces for people with autism

A Labour Party councillor has asked the council to provide an update on progress made regarding the provision of autism parking spaces in Fingal.

In its reply to Cllr Robert O’Donoghue, the council stated that its Operations Department agreed to review what arrangements, if any, were in place in other local authorities.

Following liaison with two of the Dublin local authorities, it was determined there is currently no specific provision for autism parking spaces in the publicly administered car parking allocation in the region, nor is there provision in the current Fingal Car Parking Byelaws.

According to the council, there are courtesy parking spaces only – however, these are not enforceable under the current by-laws or by the Gardaí.

The council stated that Blue Badge Disabled Person’s Parking Permits are available to people living in Ireland with certain disabilities and those who are registered blind, whether they are drivers or passengers.

These are the only permits recognized by the Fingal Parking by-laws.

The council confirmed the introduction of “autism friendly” parking is in place in different locations throughout Ireland by ASD Ireland in conjunction with retail companies where the needs are greatest, and the majority of these locations are controlled by management companies at retail parks and at retail facilities.