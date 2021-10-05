Knockout blow for Portrane in Irish Cup

IRISH SENIOR CUP 1ST ROUND RATHGAR 2 PORTRANE 1 A GOAL from 16-year-old bright prospect Tom Mulvey wasn’t enough to prevent Portrane going down narrowly to Rathgar in their season opener on Saturday afternoon. The Irish Senior Cup clash sets them up for their league opener against big hitters Railway Union this weekend. The match represented Portrane’s first Irish Senior Cup action in 20 years, having qualified by virtue of lifting the Irish Hockey Trophy last season. Defeat spells the end of their involvement in the competition this year, but the season has now begun in earnest and all eyes are looking ahead to the challenges on the horizon. Mulvey’s late goal was mere consolation, but it marked a memorable weekend for the teenager. He hit two goals in the second team’s 6-0 win over Pembroke to begin their league campaign in style. Rathgar had taken the lead with virtually their first attack of the game early on. Portrane dominated afterwards but were, admittedly, a little blunt in attack. They won short corners and had several circle entries, more than their opponents could muster at the other end, but still couldn’t find a breakthrough as the hosts soaked up much of that pressure. New man Ross Heten played well but was isolated up front, while Derek Ledwidge was a standout performer too. A late counter attack, with 10 minutes still to play, made it 2-0 and that appeared to end the game as a contest. There was still time for Mulvey, making his competitive debut, to score at the back post after some excellent open play. An overlap was created at the back post and he was there to slot the ball in for his first competitive goal at this level. Time ran out in the end for Portrane, although had there still been a few minutes more to play, just maybe an equaliser could have arrived. Next up for Portrane is that fixture against league champions Railway Union at Park Avenue in Sandymount, while they also face Dublin North in the Neville Cup. That game is at home on Sunday at 4.15pm. “Railway Union are a very, very tough assignment. It’s not an easy start to the season,” said manager Adrian Henchy. PORTRANE: Daniel Graham, Josh Skehan, Chris Neville, Imran Khan, Andrew Daroch, Oisin Elmager, Steven Rogan, Derek Ledwidge, Cameron Shoebridge, Dylan Eustace, Ross Heten, Davy Graham, Rory McKeon, Tom Mulvey.