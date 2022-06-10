Kitchen porter tried to sell stolen alloy wheels

A kitchen porter who advertised four stolen alloys for sale on social media was apprehended after the original owner spotted the ad on Facebook, a court has heard.

Agron Matoshi (42) pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property at McDonald’s Carpark, Millfield Shopping Centre on March 31st, 2021.

His solicitor told the court the defendant has exercised “poor judgement” after he was asked to see the goods by a third party.

Matoshi, with an address at Castleview Park, Swords, also admitted careless driving at the M1, Lusk arising out of a separate incident.

Garda Sharon O’Connell said she received a call from the injured party to say four alloys which had been stolen from his vehicle were for sale on Facebook Marketplace and he had arranged to meet the seller in Balbriggan.

At the scene, the defendant had the four alloys in the back of a van and said they were for sale.

Matoshi was arrested and brought to Balbriggan Garda Station.

In relation to the careless driving offence, Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told the court a grey Opel Insignia driven by the defendant was observed driving at speeds of in excess of 160km per hour at Junction 5 on the southbound carriageway of the M1 motorway on March 23rd, 2020.

Gardaí were also travelling at that speed in an attempt to catch the vehicle but they were unable to close the gap and the blue lights had to be activated and the vehicle was eventually stopped.

Defence solicitor Ray Kavanagh said Matoshi had exercised “poor judgement” when it came to the sale of the alloys.

He had met with two members of the Roma community who asked him to sell them on their behalf, he said.

Matoshi had been “very incompetent” about the way he went about it, he added.

On the night of the careless driving incident the defendant had been in Cavan and was on his way home when he received a call from his wife to say she was feeling “dizzy and faint” and he was rushing home to make sure she was okay.

Matoshi is an Albanian National who has been living in Ireland for the past 23 years, Mr Kavanagh said.

He works parttime as a kitchen porter and on a community scheme marking pitches for Rivervalley Rangers to support his wife, two children and his elderly mother. Judge John O’Leary adjourned the case to September 12 for a Victim Impact Report and sentencing.