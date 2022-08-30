Kinsealy man celebrates 100th birthday with a big win at the RDS Horse Show

A Kinsealy-based horse-loving centenarian became the star of the show in the RDS recently, when his horse, “Drynam Hero” won in the Irish draughts of the Dublin Horse Show.

The Dublin Horse Show, which ran from August 9 to August 13, is the pinnacle of the year for every horse lover, and a celebration of Ireland's affinity with the horse.

Bob Hare from Kinsealy recently turned 100 years old, and is co-owner of “Drynam Hero”, which rider Laura Snow took to victory in the RDS.

Laura says: “I met Bob, God, over 20 years ago, he sent a horse to me to be broken. He’s been with me ever since and we’ve had a few horses together that I competed for him.

“We just became friends over the years, he’s a very keen horsey person. I have my own yard in Drynam and I’ve been running that about 25 years. I compete on the show-jumping and I also compete in these Irish draughts, which is what we won on Wednesday in Dublin.”

“Drynam Hero”, which Bob and Laura bred, won the Irish draught performance class at the Dublin Horse Show, a combination of jumping and flat-work.

Bob celebrated his 100th birthday only last June, making his trip to the Dublin Horse Show and his subsequent win a very memorable event –especially when he was brought into the RDS arena.

Laura says: “What made the win so special is that Bob himself was there on the sidelines and he was brought into the arena for the presentation. They announced it all over the intercom that his horse had won and that it was so special because he was 100 years old, so it was very special.”

As Laura explains, Bob had a lucky feeling going to the RDS: “He was over the moon with the win, but he did tell my partner on the way in that I was going to win that day, so I think he had a little inkling.”

She concludes: “There were big celebrations after the class, it was great fun and lots of photos taken and then he headed home.

"As you can imagine being 100 years old, he needs his rest! But he’s still on cloud nine about the whole thing.”