Key decision goes Wright way for Sylvester’s in Fingal derby

Dylan Connolly gets his pass away for St Sylvester's against Fingallians. Picture: Eamonn Smyth Photography

Alex Wright of St Sylvester's is pursued by Fingallians duo Conor Kelly (left) and Danny Campion as Syls' Jack Hazley looks on. Picture: Eamonn Smyth Photography

THE standout clash from a Fingal point of view came at Broomfield on Saturday as St Sylvester’s edged out neighbours Fingallians by a point on what was a dramatic evening up in Malahide.

With Erin’s Isle to come at home in their final three group game, Sylvester’s have their destiny in their own hands, but it looked anything but that after a Paul Flynn goal had left Fingallians up by four points with 10 minutes to go.

But there then came the turning point of the game when, off the following attack, Anthony Cunningham drove up the field and was upended by a Fingallians defender.

To the visitors’ dismay, the match referee overruled both his umpires to award a penalty instead of a free, with Alex Wright stepping up to convert past the Fingallians keeper.

And from there Syls drove on, with Harry Barnes sending over the winning score deep into injury time to settle the contest.

Making notable contributions on the day for the winners were Dan Brennan (0-4) and Sean Guiden, while Glen Hazley popped up with a point from wing back.

In group four Cuala secured their place in the quarter-finals with a 4-18 to 1-13 win at home to Naomh Mearnog.

Mearnog had trailed 2-9 to 0-8 at the break after a second-minute goal from Peadar O’Cofaigh Byrne followed just short of the quarter hour by another from Con O’Callaghan.

Nonetheless, spurred on by a fine individual point by Karl Lynch Bissett, Mearnog came back into the game, with a Shane Kavanagh goal leaving them just six points down at the water break before Cuala closed out the game with two goals in stoppage time from Jamie Keenan and Luke Keating.

Mearnog will face St Maur’s in their final group game next month, the Rush men having overcome St Peregrines on a 3-22 to 1-1 scoreline. Reduced to 14 men early on, Peregrines were always facing an uphill battle, with Mark McGrath, Conor McGuire and Andy Doran all finding the back of the net on a day when Brad O’Hare, Mikey O’Reilly, Cian Savage and McGrath all gave standout displays and Ciaran Reddin was top scorer with seven points.

In Group 1 Ballyboughal were 1-17 to 1-13 winners over Trinity Gaels, with Eoghan McPhilbin (1-4) grabbing their goal just before half-time on a day when Cathal Flynn dominated in midfield and Gerry Seaver chipped in with seven points.

Finally, in group four, Fingal Ravens were edged out on a 1-15 to 0-14 scoreline at home to Naomh Olaf.

The loss of Ross Begg, who had registered two points prior to going off with a serious ankle injury, was a blow to Ravens who were already down a number of key players. Trailing 1-9 to 0-4 at the break, the introduction of Dan Cibotar - who did a great man-marking job on Dublin defender David Byrne - saw Ravens turn in an improved display in the second half, with Sean Kinsella (0-9), Collie Prendeville and Cian Daly their key perfomers.