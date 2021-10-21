Keeper’s red card costs Skerries dearly

Skerries Town had to take off their captain Bob McKenna (pictured) when goalkeeper Collie McGearty was red-carded.

DIVISION 1 SUNDAY

SKERRIES TOWN 1

TOLKA ROVERS3

SKERRIES Town’s fate was sealed within ten minutes of this Senior 1 Sunday clash kicking off as their goalkeeper Collie McGearty was sent off for handling the ball outside his penalty area.

The home side were up against it from that point on, especially given the fact they were up against a Tolka side in red-hot form.

The Glasnevin side arrived in Skerries having won four games on the trot, but confidence wasn’t in short supply for the home side either given the fact they earned an excellent point against runaway leaders Lucan a week earlier.

The game started pretty evenly, but any game plan Skerries had went out the window when McGearty was given his marching orders.

Manager Alan Sweeney reluctantly took off his captain and top scorer Bob McKenna as he looked to try and contain Tolka, but the visitors managed to break the deadlock 15 minutes before the break. An excellent through-ball by the Tolka Rovers midfielder opened up the home defence and the visiting striker made no mistake as he slotted the ball past sub keeper Michal Skvaypozak.

Tolka doubled their lead just before the break when a scramble in the Skerries box ended with Keith O’Callaghan smashing the ball into his own goal to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

Skerries changed to a 3-5-1 formation in the second half and to their credit they were a lot more competitive as they looked to find a way back into the game.

Tolka weren’t creating much, but they still managed to go 3-0 up with ten minutes to go when Ciaran Archer was dispossessed at the edge of his own box, leading to a goal for the visitors.

Skerries did manage to pull one back late on through Sean Lynch after being set up by Andy Kavanagh, but it was too little too late as Tolka left Park Lane with all three points.

SKERRIES TOWN: Collie McGearty, Oisin Kimmage, Keith O’Callaghan, Shane Costello, Paul O’Carroll, Karl Young, Karl Costello, Chris Polis, James Kimmage, Bob McKenna, Sean Lynch. Subs: Michal Skvaypozak for Bob McKenna, Barry Davey for James Kimmage, Ciaran Archer for Oisin Kimmage, Eddie Rbupcheka for Paul O’Carroll, Andy Kavanagh for Karl Costello.