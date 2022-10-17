Kavanagh stresses the positives ahead of 2023 campaign

Callum Monaghan breaks out of defence during Saturday's IFC decider between Fingal Ravens and Naomh Barrog.

It’s always hard to lose a final, whatever shape it takes.

This reporter can remember the sound of a slamming door almost being taken off its hinges by a player down in Garristown after his team had lost to Fingal Ravens in the Division 3 promotion final in 2019.

No doubt it was cathartic in some way for the said individual, but others deal with defeat differently.

Ravens player manager Ian Kavanagh has experienced all kinds of emotions - from the highs of their 2007 Intermediate Championship triumph to Saturday’s reversal against Naomh Barrog who finally claimed the trophy at the third attempt.

It was Ryan Alexander’s goal right before half-time that would give Barrog a crucial six-point lead and Kavanagh admitted it was a turning point in the game.

“We were always chasing the game after it went in,” he said.

“Look, it was a strong shot and I tried to get it away as far as possible, but it fell to a player’s feet and it went into the back of the net.

“Look, these things happen. It’s a great achievement for the lads to get as far as we did. The start of the year wasn’t so strong, but we built and built and built to get where we are today.”

Defeat 12 months ago to Fingallians sent Ravens back down to the Intermediate ranks and Kavanagh has been delighted with their response.

“I’m very proud of the lads in terms of how far we’ve come. Our aim of the start of the year was to have a decent Division 2 and to get back into Senior and we’ve accomplished our two goals this year.

“Obviously we are not happy at the moment, but we will drive on.”

As for Barrog, past defeats to Round Towers Lusk and Naomh Fionnbarra were finally laid to rest and Kavanagh believed they were well deserving of their win.

“Barrog, they are similar to ourselves. They like to attack from deep, they ran with the ball very strong, the two boys at full forward were always moving and I thought our full back line did well enough to be honest.

“Their corner forward dropped back very deep and their keeper got the kickouts away very well and possession is nine-tenths of the law, as they say.”

Ultimately it was defeat, then, for Ravens, but looking ahead to the 2023 season Kavanagh believes they are in a strong position.

“They’re a very young team and they’re confident enough and they have everything that it takes to make it in Senior.

“We’ve strong lads coming through as well. The older lads will be looking over their shoulder and looking after themselves during the winter, but look, we’ve younger lads coming through and the older lads driving on.”

Victorious joint manager Darren Flood wasn’t hiding his delight.

“We always knew it was going to be tough, we were never going to have it easy, and Fingal Ravens are a really good team.

“But we’ve had a really tough year and this is a great way to finish it off.

“It’s a great day for the club. I think the last time we won this was 1990, we’ve lost a few finals here in the last four years, so I’m just delighted we get to bring the trophy home at last.”