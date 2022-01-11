Katie embarks on her ‘Operation Transformation’ with the Swords woman set to inspire a nation

A Swords woman who was selected as a leader on this year’s ‘Operation Transformation’ has been described as an inspiration to people around the country.

Katie Jones, who works as a retail assistant at Pennys in Pavilion Shopping Centre, was left speechless when top fitness guru Karl Henry turned up at the store to confirm her appearance on the hit RTÉ series, now in its 15th season.

As staff and shoppers clapped and cheered, Karl told Katie they had been very impressed with her during the programme’s assessment day.

“You were amazing and we are delighted to announce you as one of our leaders,” he said. “You’re the youngest leader for this year’s show and your story blew us away.

“The effort you put in was absolutely amazing and we’re delighted to have you on the show. You’re going to be an inspirational leader for people around the country. You represent so many people who want to get healthy and well – and we’re going to help you do exactly that.”

Katie admitted she was lost for words when she first saw the famous fitness coach arrive at her workplace but said she was excited to get started and intended to give it 100pc.

“After Karl left, the reaction from all my colleagues in Pennys was unbelievable,” she told Fingal Independent. “I’ll never forget that day.”

Life has been something of a whirlwind for Katie since the first episode of the 2022 season of ‘Operation Transformation’ aired last week.

“I had to turn my phone off on Wednesday night due to the number of supportive messages I was getting,” she said. “People I hadn’t spoken to in years were back in touch with me. It’s so nice to know that I’m not on my own on the journey and the whole country is behind me.

“My family can’t get over the support I’m receiving. I think they thought I needed to do something, but they were afraid to upset me. But they’re all delighted I made the decision to do the show because they know it’s only going to be good for me. I have no desire to go back to where I was.”

Katie is a former player with Naomh Mearnóg. She was once captain of the Portmarnock club’s senior ladies’ team and actively helped out with summer camps and the nursery section. In a Twitter post, the club wished Katie the best of luck with the programme.

Katie said she loved her time with Naomh Mearnóg and is a firm believer in the benefits of playing a team sport – something she would strongly consider returning to in the future when she gets her fitness back on track.

“I just left it all behind and went into this lifestyle that I never wanted,” she said. “I knew myself that I had gone down a really bad road. It’s been nearly three years since I have gotten myself into the head space to know that I need to change before it gets too late.”

Katie lives with her partner Michael and their 18-month-old son Joshua. Her ambition is to be “a healthy, energetic mum who lives life to the full”.

“It’s the best thing ever being a mum and I wouldn’t change it for the world, but it can be tough at times,” she admitted. “It can be difficult to make time for yourself because a baby completely depends on you. That said, he loves being in the pram so there’s no excuse not to get outdoors.”

Katie explained that motherhood was a key motivation behind her decision to apply for ‘Operation Transformation’.

“I wanted to do this for Joshua,” she said. “I don’t look at myself in a nice light and I don’t want him to see that. In another year, if I didn’t make the change, he would have seen an unhappy mum.”

Expecting her first baby during Covid wasn’t easy for Katie. She had a difficult birth which resulted in her receiving a blood transfusion.

“They were scary times,” she recalled. “A few weeks before you go into hospital to have your baby, you sign a consent form in case you need to have a transfusion, but you never think about it at the time. It was tough and I really only processed it when I left the hospital, but it got me to here and I’m still standing strong.”

Since then, Katie has suffered from high blood pressure. However, she wants to see if improvements in her health and wellbeing can help her reduce or get off her blood pressure medication.

“My main goal is to lose the weight, but I also want to get off the tablets,” she said. “I’m only 24 and don’t want to be on them for life.”

Katie said her first week on the show had been one of the best since Joshua was born.

“My partner told me last night that I am a completely different person since I started,” she stated. “My mood has really improved since my first assessment. If you have the right mindset and feel good about yourself, the weight loss will follow and everything else will fall into place.

“It’s a great show to be involved in and the support from all the experts has been unreal – they are just a phone call away if you need them and are always checking in on you.

“I knew I could do this but it just felt like I needed a big push. I realise this is such a fantastic opportunity and know I will never look back.”

‘Operation Transformation’ viewers will see Katie finding herself again and making good, healthy choices for her and her young family. This means cutting back on screen time, exercising regularly and sitting down to a family meal every day. Her fitness regime for the show includes three days of walking and “a bit of a jog”, in addition to some resistance work at home.

She added: “I’m busier than ever – but in a good way.”

The long-running show, presented by Kathryn Thomas, returned to our screens last week. It follows the journeys of five inspiring leaders from across the country as they take on a health and wellness plan with the aim of resetting and kickstarting a new chapter in their lives.

Over the course of eight weeks, the audience will get a sense of what transformation means to Katie and the other leaders as they look to the show’s panel of experts for guidance.

The leaders’ health and wellbeing plans have been devised by fitness coach Karl Henry; principal clinical psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy; dietitian Aoife Hearne; and general practitioner Dr Sumi Dunne.

The leaders began their transformation back in November when they were assessed by the experts. They also underwent a minimum fitness test with Professor Niall Moyna of DCU and his team. This has assisted the experts in charting the safest way for each leader to become healthier.

RTÉ says the show has evolved considerably over the years and now encompasses “a more holistic approach” to adopting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, as well as losing weight.

‘Operation Transformation’ is on RTÉ One at 9.30pm every Wednesday.