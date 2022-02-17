Kathleen from Portmarnock is the LGFA’s Volunteer of the Year

Kathleen Colreavy from Naomh Mearnóg, Dublin, winner of the Overall Volunteer of the Year (Lulu Carroll) award, alongside Dublin ladies footballers Sinéad Aherne, left, and Lyndsey Davey during the 2021 LGFA National Volunteer of the Year awards, in association with currentaccount.ie, at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A Fingal woman is the toast of her local GAA club after taking top honours in a major award for volunteerism.

Naomh Mearnóg’s Kathleen Colreavy from Portmarnock was the worthy winner of the overall title in the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s 2021 Volunteer of the Year Awards, held in Croke Park last Friday.

Kathleen received the Lulu Carroll Award, named after a 2001 All-Ireland Senior Medallist with Laois who sadly passed away in 2007 following a battle with cancer.

During a glittering career, the late player also won eight Leinster senior titles with Laois, six county senior titles with Timahoe and a provincial crown with her club.

Kathleen received the Overall Volunteer of the Year Award for her “sterling work” with the Portmarnock club, in addition to her roles as the Dublin LGFA assistant secretary and female liaison officer.

Originally from Co Leitrim, but living in Portmarnock, Kathleen gave her reaction to receiving the prestigious award:

“I knew nothing about it, it was a complete shock and surprise for me when I got the email saying I got one of the volunteers. There are 10 different categories for the ladies’ awards, so it was only Thursday when they announced them that I knew that what I had got it for.

"I have to say it was a huge honour and privilege. I was shocked, humbled, because Lulu Carroll was an icon and people looked up to Lulu, she was a great footballer and a fantastic person.

"But I was very surprised to get the award, and it was the team, the Dublin team who had nominated me, which I knew nothing about. It’s lovely to be recognised, but at the same time I feel there are lots of people that deserve it.”

Kathleen's involvement with Naomh Mearnóg began in 1996, around the same time as the late legendary Mick Walsh. Ladies football is running in the club since that year, with Kathleen having being a leading figure in the club.

Kathleen said: “I was on the Dublin executive I don't know how many years, but I was county secretary back in 2003 when Dublin got to their first ever all-Ireland. So I’d been on the executive, right through until about two years ago, so about 15 years.

"But I suppose mainly Female Liaison Officer is my role, my official role, so that would be looking after the girls, being there for players, a contact between players and management and county board.”

In a recent social media post, Naomh Mearnóg expressed their delight with Kathleen’s fantastic achievement, describing her as “the most deserving of winners”.

Leinster LGFA also tweeted their congratulations to “a legend”.

The prestigious 2021 LGFA Volunteer of the Year Awards, held in association with currentaccount.ie, honoured administrators, coaches and media across 10 categories, including Young Volunteer of the Year, School Coach of the Year, Club Coach of the Year, International Volunteer of the Year and Club Committee Officer of the Year.

All category winners were presented with their awards at a special function in Croke Park, where broadcaster Dáithí Ó Sé performed MC duties on the night.

The event was attended by LGFA President Mícheál Naughton and representatives from currentaccount.ie, including chief executive Seamus Newcombe.

Paying tribute to the winners, Mr Naughton commented: “Having held our 2020 awards in a virtual setting, it’s wonderful to be in a position where we can welcome our winners, guests and representatives from currentaccount.ie to Croke Park. During incredibly challenging times, our winners have provided magnificent and selfless service to the LGFA in various roles.

“We received huge numbers of nominations in each category and settling on a list of winners was not an easy task. I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the work of each and every nominee.”

He added: “Without the work of our volunteers, our association could not function as it does. Our winners and nominees are a credit to themselves, their families, clubs, counties, provinces and international units and we thank them most sincerely.”

Congratulating the recipients, Seamus Newcombe of currentaccount.ie said: “The Volunteer of the Year Awards celebrate the dedication, passion and time commitment put in by grassroots volunteers across the country. We are delighted to be sponsoring these awards and celebrating their efforts.”

Concluding, Kathleen said: "I’d like to thank especially all the people in Mearnóg, like the ladies’ section in Mearnóg is thriving at the minute. We’ve huge numbers in the nursery, we have teams at practically every age group now, all the juveniles up to adult. And they’re all volunteers as well, and then in Dublin it’s very much the same.

"Dublin is a huge organisation now, with ladies football there’s probably nearly 25,000 registered members, and all the work and fixtures every week and that would be done on a voluntary basis.”