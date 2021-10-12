Junior crown in the bag for magnificent Maur’s

St Maur's celebrate their great victory over Castleknock in the Junior 1 Camogie Championship Final.

Megan Carroll of Skerries Harps battles for possession with Gillian McCluskey of Erin's Isle.

The Fingallians team who lost narrowly in the Junior 2 Camogie decider.

St MAUR’S were crowned Junior 1 Camogie champions in Rush on Sunday following a fantastic 3-15 to 2-7 win over Castleknock in Rush.

Leading 2-8 to 0-3 at half-time, Maurs played at a very high tempo throughout and never allowed Castleknock to settle into the game, although some excellent free taking from Hannah Bourke meant that Maur’s could never take their foot off the gas.

On the day sisters Hazel and Kerri Austin (0-5) were impressive at half forward, with Kerri awarded Player for the Match. Zara Thorne put in a commanding display at midfield, while Tara (2-4) and Aoife Brady (1-3) produced very strong performances in the full forward line. Also contributing were Sophie O’Hara and Sadbh Mackey who got a point each.

Fingallians, under former Fingal manager Mick Kennedy, turned in a terrific display in the Junior 2 final played in Lawless Park.

Raheny would prevail on a 5-5 to 1-13 scoreline, but Fingallians were competitive and Sarah Power was excellent at wing back.

An early goal from Emma Jones had left them well in contention at the break, and with dual player Niamh Crowley leading the line up front they overcame the concession of three goals after the break to produce a stirring finish.

With Aoife Kenny driving them on from midfield, Fingallians went close with a number of efforts before falling just short in the end in a game where Siobhan Curran picked up Player of the Match.

In the Junior 5 final, Naomh Mearnog were 7-1 to 3-5 winners away to Na Fianna in a thrilling decider played in Mobhi Road.

In a game of two halves, Mearnog were 5-1 to 0-1 up before Na Fianna registered 3-4 without reply to put the cat among the pigeons.

But a terrific defensive effort saw Mearnog weather the storm to prevail by a four-point margin.

On the day there were strong first-half displays from Chaoilfionn O’Callaghan, Niamh Costello, Grainne Downes and Keya Crosbie while Alanna Foran, Emma Kavanagh and Sara Hawkins gave massive displays in defence after the break.

In the Senior 2 Shield Final, Skerries Harps put up a battling display at home to Erin’s Isle before losing out on 2-15 to 2-5.

Although trailing by 13 points at half-time, Skerries Harps had their chances through Orlaith Durkan and Niamh Cotter, the latter denied by alert Isles keeper Chelsea Smith.

A number of positional switches saw a more focused Harps side turn in a much-improved display and they got their rewards when Alix Buckley found the back of the net.

With Ciara Durkan injecting life into the half forward line with two great points, Skerries kept the pressure on. But despite a second goal from Buckley, Erin’s Isle hung on for victory on what was an emotional day for the Finglas club who were mourning the loss of a former player.