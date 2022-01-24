Judicial review sought for buy to rent project in the centre of Balbriggan

Balbriggan Community Council is to seek a judicial review of An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant permission for 95 apartments in the town centre.

A planning application for over 100 build to rent apartments on the site of the former Mall Shopping Centre on Quay Street and High Street was lodged last year under the fast-track Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process.

Last November, the planning appeals board granted Rhonellen Developments Ltd permission for the Templar Place SHD, with a number of conditions attached, including a floor reduction in one of the blocks.

It was believed at the time that the number of proposed units had been cut by 24 – from 101 to 77. However, it has since emerged that 95 apartments are actually permitted as incorrect figures had been provided by the board as a result of “clerical errors”.

The site is located within the designated Balbriggan Town Core Architectural Conservation Area and is zoned Objective MC – “to protect, provide for and/or improve major town centre facilities”. Residential and retail uses are “acceptable in principle” under this zoning.

The board believed that, subject to compliance with a number of conditions, the proposal constituted “an acceptable quantum and density of development in this accessible urban location”.

Balbriggan Community Council has now launched a fundraising campaign in a bid to legally challenge An Bord Pleanála’s decision. In a statement, they said they had consulted with a solicitors’ firm that specialises in taking judicial reviews.

“Having carried out an initial appraisal of the relevant documentation, they feel there are substantial grounds to apply for a judicial review of An Bord Pleanala’s decision to grant permission in this case, particularly as it went against the recommendation of the Planning Department of Fingal County Council,” they said.

The community council intends to apply for a judicial review on February 2 and has appealed to Balbriggan residents and businesses to help fund the legal challenge. It will cost around €40,000 if they lose the case and at least €10,000 if they win.

Alice Davis, chairperson of Balbriggan Community Council, told Fingal Independent that in the event of a successful judicial review, they will get back 75pc of the costs from An Bord Pleanála and any surplus funds received will be donated to charities.

“This would be the first time that a major planning decision relative to Balbriggan has been appealed to the courts,” she said. “We feel it is in the best interests of Balbriggan to challenge this decision and avoid the town centre being overdeveloped with small build-to rent studio apartments.

“The SHD legislation is fundamentally flawed as it allows developers to contravene the Development Plan.

“A number of SHD decisions have been brought to judicial review by other communities and 75pc of them have been successfully challenged.”

Ms Davis insisted that Balbriggan Community Council was not opposed to the delivery of homes and recognised the need for one-bed units.

However, she did not believe that a development of this scale was appropriate for this location.