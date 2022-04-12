Judge ‘sends a message to young people’ with three month sentence for teen who abused gardaí

A teenager who told a garda to “f**k off” has been sentenced to three months in prison after a judge said he was “sending out a message to young people in Balbriggan”.

Lorcan Hoey (19) pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the direction of a garda and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Dublin Street, Balbriggan on January 5, 2022.

Judge Dermot Dempsey refused a request from the defendant’s barrister to give him a chance and leave him without a conviction.

Convicting the defendant and imposing the prison sentence, the judge said he was “sending out a message to young people in Balbriggan that they better show a bit of respect to gardaí.”

“They’ll have to sit up and take notice” the judge said, adding he would not suspend any portion of the sentence.

Balbriggan District Court heard Hoey was with a group of males who were seen by gardaí at around 11pm coming out of a pool hall at Quay Street, Balbriggan in an intoxicated state.

Garda Eoin O’Reilly told the group to move on at which point the defendant told the garda to “f**k off” and sat down on a bench on the street.

When gardaí then approached the accused he “took off running”.

Defence barrister Annette Kealy said Hoey, with an address at Belvedere House, Botanic Road, Dublin, is someone who doesn’t drink very often but on the night in question he was out because a friend was home visiting from Scotland.

She said when the garda approached the group, Hoey didn’t think he was drunk and “didn’t think he had done much wrong” and so he reacted badly when the garda told him to move on.

Ms Kealy said the accused recognises that what he did was wrong and that the gardaí have a very hard job to do.

She said the 19-year-old is a young man who has had a lot of obstacles in his life, he has spent time in care and never had great stability in life.

Hoey struggled in school and left after fifth year but is now doing a FÁS course and is working towards becoming an apprentice electrician.

This was an “isolated incident” of which the defendant is very much ashamed and he is otherwise an “affable and pleasant” young man, the barrister said asking the judge to give him a chance.

“Tell that to the garda he abused,” Judge Dempsey said before convicting the defendant at the district court and imposing a two month sentence for failing to comply with a garda and a further one month for engaging in threatening and insulting behaviour.