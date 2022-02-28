Judge ‘satisfied’ with CCTV identification of defendant who drove away without paying for fuel

A 31-year-old man who filled his van with €120 worth of fuel at a local filling station and then drove off without paying was stopped a short time later at Dublin Port, a court has heard.

Egidjus Malinauskas was convicted in his absence at Swords District Court and a bench warrant for sentencing was issued.

Garda Niall Turley said he attended the Applegreen Service Station at the M1, Lusk on January 21 last following a report of a theft of fuel shortly before 2pm.

At the garage, he spoke to Site Manager Michael Heeney who told him a navy Renault van had driven into the forecourt, filled €120 of fuel into the vehicle and then drove away without paying.

Garda Turley said he viewed CCTV footage of the incident.

In his evidence to the court, Mr Heeney confirmed a Renault van had filled up with €120 worth of fuel before the driver got back in the vehicle without paying.

He said the incident was captured on CCTV and he had downloaded this footage and had shown it to the garda.

Garda Turley said during the course of his investigation he showed the footage to Sergeant Fergal McDonagh from Store Street Garda Station who identified Egidjus Malinauskas.

Sergeant McDonagh told the court he had stopped the defendant, with an address at Valley Cottages, Mullingar, at a checkpoint at Dublin Port and had interacted with him for a couple of hours.

He said he remembered the man in question and identified him in the footage as the same person he had spoken to at the port.

He said Malinauskas was driving the same Renault Van and was wearing the same clothes as he had on in the CCTV footage when he spoke to him at the port approximately forty minutes after the drive off from the service station.

Defence Barrister Annette Kealy said the sergeant had said in his evidence it was the same vehicle but did not give any evidence of the registration number of the vehicle at Dublin Port.

She argued that the person in the footage from the service station was wearing a mask and said the defendant could not be properly identified.

However, Judge Dermot Dempsey said he was “quite satisfied” Sergeant McDonagh had identified the defendant.

Judge Dempsey convicted Malinauskas at the district court, of making off without payment, no insurance and driving without a valid driving licence at the northbound Applegreen and issued a bench warrant for sentencing.