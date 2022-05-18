Judge refuses jurisdiction in case where young man is accused of allowing premises to be used for preparation of drugs

A judge has refused jurisdiction in the case of a young man accused of allowing a premises be used for the preparation of controlled drugs.

Andrew Goodey (23) is accused of allowing the preparation of cannabis and cocaine at a property at Daly’s Lane, Rush on March 31st, 2021.

Judge Deirdre Gearty refused jurisdiction at Balbriggan District Court after hearing an outline of the facts.

Sergeant Shane Griffin told the court it is alleged that during a search of the property in question, cannabis to the value of €1,486 and cocaine with an estimated street value of €33,583 were found as well as Benzedrine. Benzedrine is not a controlled substance but can be used to “bulk up” cocaine, Sergeant Griffin said. It is also alleged that drug paraphernalia and packing material, including digital weighing scales and clip rolls of cling film were found in the house.

Goodey was subsequently arrested however a second suspect has not been apprehended as yet, Sergeant Griffin said.

The solicitor for the defence said the accused, with an address at Ardcain House, Grangegorman Lower, was 21 at the time of the incident and was studying for a degree in Dublin.

His parents had left Ireland in 2020 to move to Spain for his father’s work while he remained at home. The other person was a school acquaintance who was asked to leave his family home and the defendant took him in, the solicitor added. He said Goodey was a somewhat vulnerable person who was living at home at the time without his family.

Refusing jurisdiction in the case, Judge Gearty said the amount of drugs allegedly involved was too significant.

She adjourned the case to June 9.