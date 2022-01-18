Judge orders return of car seized in connection with gangland stabbing

A judge has ordered that a car which was seized in connection with a stabbing involving feuding gangs in Balbriggan and Drogheda be returned to its owner almost a year on from the incident.

The owner of the vehicle made an application to Balbriggan District Court to have the vehicle returned.

Barrister Deirdre Flannery said the man was an upstanding, hardworking man and there was no suggestion that he was involved in any way in the incident but it was her understanding that a family member was being investigated by gardaí.

She said the owner works as a warehouse manager and had been greatly inconvenienced by not having his car as he works odd hours and had to get a taxi to work on several occasions.

The barrister said her client had continued to pay the tax and insurance on the vehicle for several months after it was seized until it became clear that the car would not be returned anytime soon.

He has since had to buy a cheap car in order to get to and from work, she added.

Ms Flannery said the matter had been before the court on six previous occasions and the owner of the vehicle had delayed an annual trip to Nigeria in order to deal with the case.

A garda representative agreed that the facts as outlined by Ms Flannery were broadly correct.

He said the matter related to the ongoing feud between gangs from Balbriggan and Drogheda and an incident in which a person was stabbed.

The garda said the occupants of that vehicle were suspects in the stabbing.

However, gardaí had received no co-operation from anyone involved, including the person who was stabbed, and the matter was being investigated as a violent disorder incident.

He said as a result of this, they are relying on technical and mobile analysis for the case and the analysis of the mobile phones had been delayed due to Covid and training issues.

The garda accepted that the owner of the vehicle had been put out “to an extent” but said the vehicle had been linked to the scene of the crime.

He asked that the vehicle not be returned until the analysis was complete and directions from the DPP were received.

Judge Dermot Dempsey directed the return of the vehicle to the owner by March 24.