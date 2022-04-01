Johnston calls for public consultation on Credit union site

Corina Johnston, local Labour Party Area Representative is calling on Fingal County Council to commence a public consultation process on its recently acquired Donabate Progressive Credit Union site.

Ms Johnston said that Duncan Smith TD, Cllr Robert O'Donoghue and herself wished to compliment the CEO of Fingal County Council and her staff for acquiring “the Iconic Ballisk House Credit Union Building and site from Progressive Credit Union for the benefit of the people of the Donabate Peninsula.”

Ms Johnston said that the announcement in April 2021 that the Donabate office of the Progressive Credit Union was to close came as “a major shock” to the members as they were unaware that such an option was under consideration by the board.

Speaking of the closure, she said: “As a result of numerous representations I set up an online campaign to retain the office in Donabate. Our well supported online petition was presented to the Board of Directors of the Progressive Credit Union who were not prepared to overturn their decision and the office closed on 1st July last year.

"At national level Duncan Smith TD recommended that the site be acquired by the State for the provision of a Garda Station at a meeting with the assistant commissioner and senior Gardai and wrote to the Minister for Justice who responded “l am informed that the current Garda Building and Refurbishment Programme does not include the development of a new Garda station in Donabate, Co. Dublin””.

Johnston continued: “In May 2021 and again in July 2021 Duncan Smith TD and I made representations to the CEO of Fingal County Council requesting that the council acquire the building and site for community purposes especially as Ballisk House was built on the savings and loans taken out by members of Donabate Credit Union in very difficult financial times.“

According to Ms Johnston, Fingal County Council have confirmed no decision has been made on the future use of the site.

Ms Johnston said a recent online survey she carried out showed 95% of respondents welcomed a full consultation process with the people of the peninsula on the site’s future use.

She is now calling on Fingal County Council to initiate a full consultation process as soon as possible.