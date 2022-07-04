Joe O’Brien TD welcomes Community Integration Funding for Fingal

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD has welcomed the announcement that Fingal-based community projects are set to receive funding under the Communities Integration Fund 2022.

Funding will be made available to support local community-based organisations across Ireland to play a greater role in welcoming and integrating migrants and refugees.

Grants of up to €5,000 will be allocated to successful organisations to support integration initiatives.

The Communities Integration Fund has been in place since 2017 and arises from Action 51 of the Migrant Integration Strategy, which calls for funding to be made available to local communities throughout Ireland to promote the integration of migrants and refugees.

Now in its sixth year, the Communities Integration Fund celebrates the rich cultural diversity within local communities and enables local community-based organisations across Ireland to play a greater role in supporting the integration of migrants.

Successful organisations stand to receive grant funding of €1,000 – €5,000 to support local integration initiatives.

In Fingal, Aster Family Support will receive funding for a social group for the integration of migrant children, and the Fingal Ethnic Network will receive funding for an Intercultural Day and intercultural workshops.

Welcoming the latest announcement, Joe O’Brien TD said: “This funding will support local communities to reconnect and to celebrate the rich cultural diversity in our society. Fingal benefits from a young and especially diverse population, and this funding will be of huge benefit to the organisations working on integration projects here.

"Settling into a new environment can be a daunting experience for migrants and refugees. Local community-based initiatives, such as those awarded funding today, can play a vital role in supporting new arrivals through this transition period, providing them with the opportunity to connect with their new community and to realise their full potential.

"I would like to take this opportunity to commend the tireless commitment and dedication our local community-based organisations have shown in supporting new arrivals.”

The Migrant Integration Strategy sets out the Government’s commitment to the promotion of migrant integration as a key part of Ireland’s renewal and as an underpinning principle of Irish society.

Since its inception in 2017, the Communities Integration Fund has supported over 490 projects with grant funding totalling €2.76m.