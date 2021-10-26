It’s War as Junior holders beaten in derby

Liam Prout (right) with his brother - and selector - Damien after O'Dwyer's Junior Championship triumph last year.

It was a day of high drama in the Junior 1 Championship as defending champions O’Dwyer’s crashed out on a 1-14 to 0-8 scoreline away to Man O War on Sunday.

An early John Fleming goal had set out Man O War’s stall as they kept O’Dwyer’s chief scorer Liam Prout to just four points.

And while Coman Bourke had performed well at the back, O’Dwyers were always playing second fiddle to a Man O War side inspired by Willie Moore (0-8) on the day.

Also making the scoresheet for the home side were Sam Clancy, Sean Hussey, Ciaran Morrisey and Fintan McCloskey who grabbed a point.

Raising the white flag for O’Dwyer’s were Prout, Paddy Thompson and Micheal Joules.

Despite leading early on, Garristown suffered a 2-8 to 2-4 defeat away to St Marks in McGee Park.

Trailing by five at the break, Garristown had got the deficit back to three in the final quarter, only to miss a few goal chances.

Finding the back of the net were Marc O’Connell and Sean Gormley, while Conor Donnelly and Ben O’Brien played well for the visitors.

Meanwhile missing both midfielders and three of their starting forwards, St Finian’s Swords suffered an 0-8 to 0-7 defeat at home to Crumlin.

Absent on the day for St Finian’s were David Butler, James Doyle, Killian Ryan, Scott Brennan and Brandon Caffery.

The other quarter-final saw Geraldine P Moran prevail on an 0-11 to 0-7 scoreline at home to St James Gaels an Caislean, while Innisfails preserved their Junior 1 status after being handed a walkover by Bank of Ireland in the relegation play-off.

Meanwhile, in the All-County Junior 1 Relegation play-off, Naomh Mearnog suffered a 2-14 to 2-10 defeat away to St Brigids, with Dublin hurling keeper Alan Nolan converting from the penalty spot for the home side.