It’s seven heaven for five-star Margaret’s

Leah Burke (left) and Lauren McDonnell celebrate with the trophy after the victory for St Margaret's.

ST MARGARET’S 5-8

NA FIANNA0-7

St MARGARET’S collected the Division 7 North League Cup at their home grounds last Wednesday evening following a 16-point victory against Na Fianna.

Margaret’s started well, with Kate Dwyer sending over their first point, and they never gave up the lead after that.

By the mid-way point they were ahead 2-4 to 0-6 and two early goals in the second half seemed to kill off the game, with the visitors held to just a solitary point after the break.

This was testament to the strong rearguard action by the home side. Particularly impressive in defence were Tutsy Cogley in goal, Kirsten Doyle at full back and Aine Deacy who was their rock at centre back.

The Margaret’s midfield also worked hard, but it was their forwards who ran their opponents ragged.

Scorers on the night for St Margaret’s were Aisling Gilligan (2-0), Rebecca McGuinness (2-1), Kate Dwyer (0-4), Tasha Barnwall (0-2) and Nessa Madigan (1-1).