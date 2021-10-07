It’s now or never for Skerries and Lusk

IT is crunch time for both Skerries Harps and Round Towers Lusk on the final weekend of group games in the Go Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Championship.

Friday night’s group three clash in Parnell Park (throw-in 7.30pm) sees Harps take on Thomas Davis in a repeat of last year’s round robin tie in Skerries when two Ciaran Murphy goals saw the home side prevail by a three-point margin.

And heading into this weekend, Skerries manager Terry McGinnis is very much aware of the threat Thomas Davis pose.

“I think we’ve pipped them over the last couple of years, but it’s absolute nothing between the two of us,” said McGinnis.

“So it’s a must-win game and we will be trying to bring the same attitude and performance that we did against Ballymun.”

Skerries were seconds away from booking their place in the quarter-finals two weekends ago, only for Ballymun Kickhams to level with a late free just moments after Adam Fearon had seen an effort come crashing off the crossbar at the other end.

Harps would have to settle for a draw in the end, but in any case their destiny still remains in their own hands.

On a worrying note, though, they go into the game with a mounting injury list, with Kevin Coyne the latest to end up on the treatment table following Kevin Gilmore’s unfortunate injury in their opening-round win over Clontarf last month.

Nonetheless Harps will be backing themselves for the win, particularly if Stephen Smith can bring his excellent display against Ballymun into Friday evening’s clash.

Another good performance from the Sigerson Cup winner would also enhance his chances of breaking into the Dublin senior squad.

No stranger, of course, to the blue and navy is Kevin McManamon who lines out for St Judes against Round Towers Lusk in Parnell Park at 4pm.

Round Towers Lusk certainly put it up to group four leaders Lucan Sarsfields just under a fortnight ago, with their captain Jack Hussey turning in an excellent display in the number six jersey.

With Aaron Duffy probing continually from corner back, Lusk were right in contention before conceding a penalty from Brendan Gallagher, which would ultimately see Sarsfields home by a point.

Victory will see either team through to the quarter-finals in a clash where both will be looking to keep mistakes to a premium.

Meanwhile, in the pick of the Senior 2 clashes, St Maur’s will battle it out with Naomh Mearnog for the remaining qualification spot in group two, where the Rush men - with home advantage - will be looking to avenge last year’s defeat to the Portmarnock outfit when Shane Carthy gave a standout display from midfield.

St Sylvester’s can also advance to the knockout stages with a draw or better against Erin’s Isle at Broomfield, while Ballyboughal need to pull out a big result away to group leaders St Brigids to keep their interest alive in the competition.