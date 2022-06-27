It’s all systems go for Skerries 100 Road Races

Micko Sweeney, pictured getting the Eamon Mulligan-sponsored 600 Yamaha airborne, will be the top local rider at the Country Crest Skerries 100. Photo: Pat Nolan

THE long wait for the Irish road race circus to roll back into Skerries is just around the corner and the Country Crest Skerries 100 will take place this coming Saturday and Sunday, preceded by the Classic parade on Friday.

The excitement that pure road racing brings to the beautiful town of Skerries has a long history, with the iconic race over the 2.92-mile seaside course being the oldest in the south of Ireland.

The Classic parade on Friday will raise money for the chosen charity, Friends of Autism and ADHD. The entry fee is €10 per bike and it must be road legal.

Former Moto GP, WSBK, European Superstock champion and World Endurance champion James Ellison will be the guest of the club over the weekend.

Since the last event in 2019, the Loughshinny Club have embarked on a strategy with regard to safety, and in the past 12 months they have spent an incredible €40,000 on new safety equipment that will see the course decked in new pole protectors, as well as erectecell bales kindly sponsored in part by Sabre Electrical Services.

This investment is paramount for the future of the club, and the race itself, and it will leave the club almost self-sufficient when it comes to safety equipment.

With the help of great local sponsors like Eamon Mulligan Builders, Joey Lannon, Country Crest, Des D’Arcy Motors, Vanfleet Transport and Balbriggan Motors, the new pole protectors will be an addition to the course’s safety. The club are also grateful to Milverton Off Road Club for their help, as well as the Kells club who continue to support the event.

There will be 10 races taking place on Sunday, but before that the large entry will have to practice and qualify on Saturday, with the roads closing on Saturday from noon, opening no later than 8.30pm. On Sunday (race day) the roads will close at 8am, opening no later than 6.30pm.

Among the stars that will be completing are Derek Sheils, the nine-time winner around the course, and only the second rider ever to lap at over 111mph, just behind Michael Dunlop, who holds the course record. Sheils will be joined by local rider Micko Sweeney, who will be hoping to score his first-ever win over Sheils in a Superbike race.

One rider who will be hoping to upset the local riders is Cork’s Mike Browne who, despite breaking both his ankles at Cookstown and dislocating his knee at the TT, is looking to be back in action after a few weeks’ rest following a good TT, and would like to add to his win in the Senior Support race in 2018.

Other top riders competing are Darryl Tweed, Thomas Maxwell and Paul Jordan.

From a local point of view, we have David ‘Howy’ Howard who will be looking for another win in the 400 class, after wins in 2014 and 2019.

Barry Davidson, the 12-time Irish road race champion, and winner of 93 road races, will be hoping to add to his list of wins in the Classic classes, where he will have an incentive to break the current 350 lap record held by Ed Manly, with a €700 bonus sponsored by a consortium of business.

In the larger capacity Classic classes, we are hoping that the current 1000cc lap record holder Guy Martin will be back to defend his title after a cracking race with Richard Ford in 2019.

Admission is €30 for the two days, including a race programme. Those who have prepaid for tickets can collect their programme by producing the ticket that was sent to you at any security barrier on the approach to the course.

There is limited camping at the rear of the race paddock, and this is available on a first come first served policy. There will be no drones permitted, and this will be monitored closely by the appropriate authorities.

The club will also have a limited number of race t-shirts on sale for €15.