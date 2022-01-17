It’s 75 years since the day the lights went on in Oldtown and a little bit of rural history was made

One of the most significant events in the history of Oldtown was recalled over the weekend on the 75th anniversary of the electrification of the Fingal village.

Local people’s lives were changed forever on the night of January 15, 1947, when Oldtown became the first village in Ireland to benefit from rural electrification. The transformative event would be replicated throughout the country as the scheme was rolled out in the years and decades that followed.

Oldtown was buzzing with excitement in the hours leading up the official switching-on ceremony. But the event itself was not without its dramas, with a few twists and turns before power could be delivered to the village.

It was a cold, windy evening and the light was fading as people of all ages gathered in the packed village hall. Local pillars of the community, including the parish priest, sat on the stage with senior ESB officials as the countdown began.

As the crowd listened to the speeches, they were literally kept in the dark about an unfolding crisis. The severe weather had caused a fault in the supply line, with ESB crews frantically attempting to fix the problem one mile away.

Back at the hall, everyone focused on a large switch on the stage. When flicked, it would illuminate the hall and the entire village. As switch-on time arrived at 8pm, the engineer in charge, WF Roe, began his speech, with one eye anxiously fixed on a gramophone awaiting its first jolt of electricity.

Much to everyone’s relief, the turntable started to rotate and the needle dropped on the record. Legend has it that the speeches concluded to the sounds of ‘Alive, Alive-O’ in the background.

The Oldtown House pub, then known as White’s, was already wired for electricity and had been using a wind turbine to generate power. However, when Oldtown was switched on, the pub’s lights all blew as the owners had been using lower voltage bulbs.

Peter Rooney, a member of the community council’s Oldtown 47 sub-committee, said a number of events are planned as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations. Last weekend, antique milk cans were put on display to represent the “agricultural revolution” that resulted from the electrification of the village.

“You could milk as many cows as you wanted to with milking machines, which transformed rural economies,” he said. “Electrification also changed the lives of women, who no longer had to handwash clothes or buy meat every day as they now had fridges.”

Many other rural communities would have to wait months, years and even decades – well into the 1970s – for electrification. Just one week after power came to Oldtown, the country experienced its worst-ever snowfall.

“The ground was in permafrost until April and the ESB weren’t able to sink the poles into the ground or get to other areas,” Peter explained.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, there will also be a cycling event in aid of Chernobyl Children International this summer, along with a novelty sponsored Santa suit day in June.