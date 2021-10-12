Is there a commitment to MetroLink in the National Development Plan or is the Government laying the groundwork for a u-turn?

While the National Development Plan lays out a commitment to begin the planning process for MetroLink, there is no commitment to a finishing date for the project.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage and Local Fingal TD, Darragh O’Brien was firm in his interpretation of the play saying he welcomed “the commitment contained in the National Development Plan (NDP) for the MetroLink”.

The proposed MetroLink project consists of a 19km north-south, carbon-neutral railway service to run between Swords and Dublin City Centre, connecting key destinations including Dublin Airport and the City Centre, serving 15 stations, with a journey time of approximately 25 minutes.

Minister O’Brien said he "absolutely understood frustrations” in relation varying timeframes but assured constituents that he would be a “firm advocate” for the project in Government.

He said, “The NDP gives a commitment that the MetroLink project will enter the statutory planning process in the first half of next year. This coupled with the funding committed to by Government will mean the project can move off the drawing board and into construction – a most welcome commitment for the people of North County Dublin.

“MetroLink is likely the largest ever public investment project in the history of the State and this Government is committed to its funding and delivery as quickly as possible. A Business Case will be submitted shortly to Government for approval as required under the Public Spending Code and I will be a strong supporter of it around the Cabinet table.”

He added: “Residents along the route are participating in public consultation with the MetroLink team and as expected some designs along the route need refinement based on resident feedback. Once the consultation has been completed, planning will be lodged, and then the project moves to construction. The backing of this project with Government finance as per the NDP will ensure it becomes a reality.”

Minister O’Brien said the constant negativity from the main opposition party in relation to the project was disingenuous given the fact they offered no constructive proposals or observations on the MetroLink in their NDP submission,

Speaking following the publication of the updated National Development Plan, Fingal TD Louise O’Reilly had a very different interpretation of the MetroLink plans, saying has said the Government “appear to be shaping up to renege on delivering MetroLink, yet again, as the development plan has neither a fixed cost nor completion date for the project”.

She said: “It is Groundhog Day for the people of north county Dublin as it appears another Government will renege on the delivery of MetroLink.

“North county Dublin has been promised this much needed infrastructural project for decades, yet successive Governments have failed to even turn a sod on the Metro.

“The publication of the National Development Plan (NDP) on Monday made for sobering reading as the plan listed for MetroLink had no completion date or fixed cost listed.

“The vagueness of the plan for MetroLink comes on the back of Government politicians saying not all projects in the plan will actually go ahead.”