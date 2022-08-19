Irish Water carries out essential works in Swords

Irish Water is carrying out essential works in Swords this week in order to provide a more reliable water supply, reduce levels of leakage and improve water quality in the area.

The project is being delivered as part of the company’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which is delivering significant benefits to local communities across Ireland including improved water quality, a more secure water supply and considerable water savings.

Working in partnership with Fingal County Council, the works involve the replacement of over 200 metres of old and damaged, cast iron water mains with new modern pipes on Bridge Street in Swords, from the junction of Church Road to the junction of Main Street.

The upgrade works, which will begin on Monday August 22, represent a significant investment by Irish Water.

Highlighting the importance of the upgrades, Matt Thomson, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead with Irish Water, said: “We are delighted to announce this important investment in Swords. Replacing these old and damaged, cast-iron pipes is a first step in tackling water quality, pressure and leakage issues which have been affecting homes and businesses.

"The works will not only reduce the amount of drinking water lost to leakage, it will also significantly improve water quality for the local community as well as delivering a much more reliable supply for generations to come.”

He said: “On behalf of Irish Water, I’d like thank the local community in advance for their patience and cooperation as traffic management will be necessary as the project progresses. However, based on previous experiences, we know that the short-term inconvenience will be overshadowed by the long-term benefits.”

To minimise the impact on the local community, works are being delivered on a phased basis with areas of work limited to short sections.

Traffic management will be necessary, including a lane closure on Bridge Street, and traffic heading west via Bridge Street and onto the Rathbeale Road will be restricted.

Diversions will be communicated locally and signposted on approach.

Mr Thomson added: “The works also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply.

“The works may involve some short-term supply interruptions which we understand may cause inconvenience, however, the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.”

The project is being delivered on behalf of Irish Water by GMC Utilities Group and is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Irish Water reports it is making progress with addressing leaks. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2021 it was reduced to 38%.

Irish Water says it is on track to achieve a national leakage rate of 25% by the end of 2030.

For more information, please visit www.water.ie/reducingleaks.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800-278278. Customers can also contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates, visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.