Irish Olympian David Gillick visits ‘MarthonKids’ at Swords schools

Fingal children taking part in the Marathonkids programme had the pleasure of a visit from Marathonkids Ireland ambassador and former Irish Olympian, David Gillick, who visited Swords ETNS and St Cronan’s SNS last week. David gave a wonderful insight into his career as a professional athlete and the importance of physical activity.

He spoke about the physical, mental and social benefits of the Marathonkids programme, the children even got the chance to run with an Olympian! This year there will be 4,000 students from 40 primary schools across Fingal participating in the ever-growing Marathonkids programme. Noel McManus, Sports Development Officer in Fingal County Council Sports Office said: “As a Local Sports Partnership we are very proud to be part of this wonderful programme. Since the programme launched in 2015 participation numbers have increased year-on-year and we hope it continues to grow in the future.”

The eight-week programme for 5th & 6th class students includes daily runs, physical & mental health education, nutrition and exercise. Each student will record daily updates in their physical or digital workbooks. The topics tie in to the Social, Personal & Health Education (SPHE) module of the student’s curriculum.

Noel Melia, teacher in St Cronan’s SNS said: “Marathonkids has been a fantastic experience for both pupils and teachers alike in our school. The 8-week programme has greatly assisted us in enhancing the health and wellbeing of our students in an inclusive, fun and engaging way.”

Nora Kennedy, 6th class teacher in Swords ETNS said: “Marathonkids is a fantastic opportunity for the children to get stretching and moving each day whilst learning the health benefits of exercise using the easily accessible resources provided. It’s a big hit in our school!”