Irish Girl Guides from North County Dublin Win Award in Rio

A team of Irish Girl Guides from North County Dublin won the Breakthrough award at the FIRST LEGO League International Open this weekend in Rio de Janeiro.

With over one hundred teams taking part from across the world, the team from the Irish Girl Guides were awarded for their confidence and capability in both the Robot Game and Innovation Project and for being a shining example of excellent Core Values.

The four girls were selected to represent Ireland at the global invitational in Brazil, showcasing their science and robotics skills.

The talented team of Howth Girl Guides are Cara Sharry, Claire O’Hara, Karina Walsh and Monica Keogh, aged 15 and 16.

They will represent Ireland amongst the world’s top FIRST LEGO® League Challenge national participants.

Over 500 young people, making up 64 teams of young engineers from across Ireland took part in this year’s annual science and technology challenge, aimed at 11 to 16 year olds.

After winning their regional tournament, held in the DCU Institute of Education in Drumcondra in May, the Dublin Girl Guides then came out top scorers from the six regional tournaments held across Ireland.

This year’s theme was ‘CARGO CONNECT’ and the challenge saw the four young Girl Guides research issues concerning the movement of cargo around the world.

They needed to develop innovative logistics solutions while also demonstrating their skills in robotics, computer programming, teamwork, research, problem solving and communication.

Speaking about the competition, team member Cara Sharry said: "We are so excited to be here in Rio representing Ireland and meeting contestants from all around the world. Taking part in FIRST LEGO® League has helped us develop presentation skills and learn how to work on a team, while also challenging us to learn coding and build robots.

“It is a tough competition, but also great fun, and worth every minute of the development work, when everything comes together successfully.”

Earlier this year, LEGO® robots designed and built by 14 teams of young female engineers from the Irish Girl Guides across Ireland battled it out at a dedicated FIRST®LEGO® League CARGO CONNECT tournament.

The winning Guides from Howth came out tops with their problem-solving robot.

Over 1,000 Girl Guides and Leaders have represented the Irish Girl Guides in the Robotics Challenge at all three levels of the competition since 2016.

These include the Discover level for girls aged 5-7 (Ladybirds), the Explore level for teams of Brownies, aged up to eleven, and the Guides and Senior Branch members who build and code robots with LEGO® Spike Prime kits for the Challenge competition that happens on a national and global level.

The initiative is supported by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) & the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) & in partnership with the tournament’s Irish partner, Learnit.

FIRST is an acronym for "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology”, and FIRST LEGO League encourages children, and young men and women, to think like scientists and engineers, developing practical solutions to real-world issues.

To discover more about FIRST LEGO League, visit fll.learnit.ie or email fll@learnit.ie.