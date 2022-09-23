Dublin

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Irish free diving record holder is holding her breath for decision on a tidal pool for Balbriggan

Balbriggan woman Nina McGowan, who holds an Irish record in the fast-growing sport of freediving and will compete in the masters&rsquo; category in the world championships in Turkey next month, has lent her support to plans for a tidal swimming pool in her home town. Picture by Federico Buzzoni Expand
Balbriggan woman Nina McGowan, who holds an Irish record in the fast-growing sport of freediving and will compete in the masters&rsquo; category in the world championships in Turkey next month, has lent her support to plans for a tidal swimming pool in her home town. Expand

Close

Balbriggan woman Nina McGowan, who holds an Irish record in the fast-growing sport of freediving and will compete in the masters&rsquo; category in the world championships in Turkey next month, has lent her support to plans for a tidal swimming pool in her home town. Picture by Federico Buzzoni

Balbriggan woman Nina McGowan, who holds an Irish record in the fast-growing sport of freediving and will compete in the masters’ category in the world championships in Turkey next month, has lent her support to plans for a tidal swimming pool in her home town. Picture by Federico Buzzoni

Balbriggan woman Nina McGowan, who holds an Irish record in the fast-growing sport of freediving and will compete in the masters&rsquo; category in the world championships in Turkey next month, has lent her support to plans for a tidal swimming pool in her home town.

Balbriggan woman Nina McGowan, who holds an Irish record in the fast-growing sport of freediving and will compete in the masters’ category in the world championships in Turkey next month, has lent her support to plans for a tidal swimming pool in her home town.

/

Balbriggan woman Nina McGowan, who holds an Irish record in the fast-growing sport of freediving and will compete in the masters’ category in the world championships in Turkey next month, has lent her support to plans for a tidal swimming pool in her home town. Picture by Federico Buzzoni

fingalindependent

John Manning

A Balbriggan woman who holds an Irish record in the fast-growing sport of freediving, has backed plans for a tidal swimming pool in the town.

The Department of Rural and Community Development recently announced funding of €50,000 for a feasibility study for the facility.

Privacy