Ireland’s trio fly out of the traps in motocross spectacular

Ben Kennedy was one of the most stylish riders at the Coupe. Photo courtesy of Ian Cairns

THE Motocross des Nations is the adult version of the Coupe de l’Avenir and the MCUI team manager was one of our past riders who competed at the very top level of World Championship Moto X during his racing days, so it was a busy time for Mark Farrelly, who was handed the job at short notice and had to get his team to Italy for the prestigious event.

The team were also lucky to have Cork photojournalist Emma Lynch with them and she reports on the event here:

“Saturday started on a good note, with the weather beaming down on the track and it being close to 30 degrees. The track was dry and hard, making conditions slippery at the start of the day.

“Once practice was over conditions improved and corners and jumps rutted up nicely.

“First out on race one (MXGP class) was Jason Meara riding his Apico Kawasaki 450cc. He got a superb start in fifth place which he held for a couple of corners, dropping to ninth and then 12th on the first lap.

“He looked settled for another couple of laps before being hit by another rider where his back brake was bent, dropping him to 19th position. After that he put his head down to finish the race in 19th place.

“The second race was the (MX2) and Jake Sheridan went into the first corner sixth and was holding his own until half-way through the race. However he’d dropped down to 15th position when he realised that his forks had started to leak and this resulted in him fading back to 23rd position at the chequered flag.

“The third race was the open class, and Stuart Edmonds pulled off a brilliant start by coming into the first corner in third place and held a good position for three laps before eventually dropping to 19th and then coming back to finish 16th place.

“The best two of the three rides saw Ireland finish in 21st position which meant they would not qualify directly for the main event and would instead be in the “B” final.

“On Sunday practice went well for all the riders. The weather was still dry and warm, although it gave heavy rain in the latter part of the morning just before the “B” final.

“For the “B” final, Ireland had second pick of the gates. From the start Jason Meara was second into the corner and held this position for the entire race, although looking several times that he would win.

“Jake Sheridan was in a wide gate position and was involved in a pile-up in the first corner before remounting and coming back up through the field, finishing 20th.

“The most exciting ride of the day was Stuart Edmonds who rode from the middle of the pack and came up to fourth place before crashing on the third lap, bending his radiator guard.

“Remounting, “Stuey” charged towards seventh position before falling again on the pit-lane corner and dropping back to 13th. Once again he remounted and finished up a credible ninth position but it was a little too late for Stuey, with team Ireland missing out by two points and not proceeding into the “A” final.

“But the riders’ determination throughout the weekend could not be faulted and they did themselves and their country proud.”

Mark Farrelly was left to organise the whole team effort with just five weeks to go to the event, but the Navan man is no stranger to this event as he was part of the Irish team in 1993. During his racing years Mark competed in the British championship and selected Moto X Grand Prix and rode at French international events.

Mark said: “It was a great event for the Irish team, and while it was tough going to get everything organised in such a short time, we were lucky to have a good few dedicated fans who put their shoulder to the grindstone to get the bikes and team to Italy.

“We were lucky to have the likes of Alvis Kalins, who drove his own van with four of the bikes all the way to Italy. We also had Jake Sheridan who was part of the team but thankfully is based Lommel in Belgium, so he went from there and was the first to arrive.

“We were also lucky to have the help of Gavin Craigie who, through his vast contacts, was able to get us sorted with a brilliant race truck from an Italian team, which had all the facilities that were needed for the job.

“I was also very lucky to have the help of road racer Eddie Manly, as well as Barry Brennan, and we also had the excellent photographer Emma Lynch from Cork, who looked after the team PR.

“Along with them, we had Frank Hennelly, and not forgetting the help from Jimmy and Mary Jones, whose help and generosity was vital to the team effort.

“Another great helper was Sharon Sheridan, who looked after the food and drink for the whole team.

“It is an expensive operation to send a team to such a prestigious event. The cost was around €18,000. This included flights, ferries, riders’ helmets, hotels and other sundries. The funding came from the MCUI and the MRA, who provided just over €6,000, with the rest coming from private sponsors and anonymous donations.

“I would like to thank EP Mooney Autobuy, Mediterranean Tiles, Alan Dennis from Snap-On Tools, LC Blinds and Interiors in Dundalk, CCM Racing and Derryarkin Moto X track.

“There were a number of generous private donations which helped us across the line when it came to running the team.

“There was a great atmosphere around the event, with all the team getting on together, and I am grateful to have been part of the event.

“I am not forgetting the help we received from our Italian team and the organisers, and I would like to be part of the organisation of next year’s event, that will take place in Buchanan in America.”

It’s great to see our young riders getting the opportunity to compete at these events, and credit where credit is due, to everyone involved with both teams.

Keep ‘er lit!