Ireland’s first ‘pop-up pool’ is ready to make a splash as it opens to the public in Donabate

Fingal has become the inaugural host for Ireland’s first ever pop-up swimming pool, with the Swim Ireland initiative set to bring swimming to communities right across the country.

In partnership with Fingal County Council and Sport Ireland, Swim Ireland wanted to improve the opportunity and experience for all level of swimmers to access somewhere local, so found an innovative solution by bringing the first of its kind pop-up pool to communities.

Every 12-weeks the pool will move to new locations on its journey around Ireland, with an ambitious target of providing 750 swimming experiences a week.

Standing poolside with Irish Olympians Ellen Walshe, Deputy Mayor of Fingal Cllr Daniel Whooley said: “This is an innovative approach towards getting people of all ages to swim and to build up their confidence in the water, particularly as we approach the summer. Fingal is committed to developing sporting facilities for both the young, and the young at heart, throughout the County, and I am delighted we are able to host this first of its kind pop-up pool in Ireland.”

Holding 45,000 litres of water, the 12m by 3.4m structure will remain in Donabate until mid-July before setting off to its next destination. The pool itself is sheltered from the elements in a hard sided marquee, and there is a ramp and a hoist meaning the pool can cater for all types of swimmers. It makes it the ideal place to learn to swim, hone skills or just remember how great it feels to block out the world and dip your head in the water.

Welcoming the initiative, Robert Burns, Director of Housing and Community Development at Fingal County Council, said: “It’s so important for people of all ages and abilities to have the skills and confidence to be safe in the water.

“Having this fantastic addition in Fingal over the next few months provides somewhere that not only allows people to take part in enjoyable pastime but can also teach participants about how to be safe in the water.

“We look forward to working more closely with Swim Ireland to make swimming more accessible locally and help ensure we can properly educate people on safe practices in and around water.”

Launching the pool in Donabate, Minister for Sport Jack Chambers said: “This is about bringing a pool into the heart of a community and integrating it with our education system. We boast some 6,000km of coastline in Ireland, so it’s important we deliver water safety lessons to as many people as possible – this new and innovative pilot will help us achieve that, along with encouraging active participation for all groups in the community.”