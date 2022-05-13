Investment in community facilities and infrastructure must come with any development in Lusk says local councillor

Community facilities and infrastructure must be built in tandem with any new housing development in Lusk, a local councillor has said.

Cllr Robert O’Donogue (LAB) was speaking of a proposed 312-unit Strategic Housing Development (SHD) for lands north of Minister’s Rd, in the townland of Regles, Lusk, Co Dublin.

An SHD application was lodged on March 28 2022 for a development of 312 housing units, ranging in height from two to three storeys, in a mixture of detached, semi-detached, terraced and apartment buildings.

Speaking at the council meeting, Cllr O’Donoghue said the greatest concern for any new development was that facilities and infrastructure be built in tandem with any construction.

In the SHD plans for Lusk, he said, there was mention of a community facility to be provided in an open space.

The objective at the time, he said, was for a facility of 300m2 to be developed in tandem with this development.

If this were not the case, he said, “at the very least” there should be a financial contribution from the developer which would be ring-fenced for future community facilities in Lusk.

Cllr O’Donoghue also noted there is no provision in the plans for cycle access to Minister’s Road, and also no footpath from Minister’s Road to the R132.

The Labour Party councillor said he would also like to see the estate taken in charge on a phased basis.

According to Cllr O’Donoghue, the local GAA club is housed east to the proposed development.

The club, he said, would appreciate if the developer could engage with them to determine the boundary between the club’s grounds and the development.

This would allow the boundary to be designated “concretely”, so that no issues arise in the future, he said.

He also proposed that a more “secure” boundary be installed, and suggested a two-metre high wall.

Echoing what Cllr O’Donoghue said, Cllr Paul Mulville (SD) said frontloading the provision of community infrastructure is “absolutely vital” for a new community to “thrive.”

The provision of safe cycling and pedestrian links should be made on Minister’s Road, he said.

Cllr Mulville said it was important to ensure this new development is “fully integrated into the rest of the town.”

In terms of cost-rental homes and affordable housing for first-time buyers it was “absolutely vital” there was access to these new homes, he said.

Cllr Cathal Boland (NP) said the upgrade to Minister’s Road is “imperative” to allow this development to proceed, and that it would be “regrettable” if this were not undertaken.

Cllr Boland noted the proposed childcare facility, and said he did not notice any drop-off points for parents bringing their children to creche.

He noted too that there is no connectivity to the train station, and that cycling routes to the train station should be addressed.

The Independent councillor questioned the fact that the three-storey buildings will face Minister’s Road instead of the two-storeys, which he said would create better “ambience.”

A Chief Executive’s Report will now be compiled detailing submissions from councillors and forwarded to An Bord Pleanála for consideration.