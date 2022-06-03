Inflation must not be allowed to push up insurance premiums says Fingal TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment Louise O’Reilly TD said everything possible must be done to ensure inflation does not push up insurance premiums.

Deputy O’Reilly said: “This morning representatives from Insurance Ireland...and the Alliance for Insurance Reform...appeared before the Oireachtas Enterprise, Trade, and Employment Committee.

“During discussions both organisations highlighted the need to push ahead with reforms in the Personal Injuries Resolution Board Bill 2022 aimed at ensuring claiming customers can receive their compensation quicker and avoid unnecessary litigation.”

According to Deputy O’Reilly, representatives of small businesses highlighted the impact of excessive premiums and stated that they were an “existential threat” to businesses.

The Sinn Féin TD said she raised concerns with Insurance Ireland that despite the introduction of Personal Injuries Guidelines a year ago, businesses had reported that public liability insurance premiums had actually increased over that period.

This, she said, was “an extremely concerning situation,” and it was “compounded” when Insurance Ireland admitted under questioning that insurance premiums would not be immune from the impact of inflation.

“The reforms in the Personal Injuries Resolution Board Bill 2022 are extremely welcome, but more has to be done and, in particular, the Government must do everything possible to ensure inflation does not push up insurance premiums.”