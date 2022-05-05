Incidences of sexual and gender-based violence ‘staggering’ says Fingal Senator

A Dublin Fingal Senator has spoken out about the “staggering” number of cases of sexual and gender-based violence in Ireland.

Senator Regina Doherty (FG) was speaking in the Seanad last week when the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Bill 2022: Second Stage came before the House.

According to Senator Doherty, globally, one in three women experience physical or sexual violence.

In Ireland, there were 855 disclosures of sexual abuse made to Women's Aid services in 2020, including 340 disclosures of rape. The numbers, Senator Doherty said, are “staggering.”

She said: “The reason they are really staggering is they are probably only a fraction of the actual figure for sexual violence and rape in the country.

“Tragically, only half of the women who get to make these complaints feel they can get the help when they seek it. In short, we have a system that effectively puts our victims on trial.”

According to Senator Doherty, this happens while testimonies and references in support of the accused are read out “for everybody to hear.”

Some of those references, she said, may be favourable towards the accused.

She said: “Absolutely none of that matters. It is irrelevant…It only matters that he has committed one of the most heinous crimes against women and that he is now guilty.

“In drafting this Bill, my colleagues and I worked very closely with Ms Noeline Blackwell, CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. I genuinely thank her for her wisdom and expertise but most of all for the support she has given this Bill and the tireless work she and her colleagues give to the women and girls of Ireland.

"We agree character references make the process of going through a trial even more difficult and strenuous for victims of sexual crime.

“They are provided before sentencing as if in some way to mitigate the crime and make it easier for the offender to get a lesser sentence.”

Senator Doherty said we have a justice system where the accused is innocent until proven guilty, a fact for which she is grateful.

She said The Criminal Justice (Amendment) Bill 2022 does not seek to take away those rights.

“...what this Bill seeks to do, is consider the victim who must sit in the courtroom and listen to these stories about the person who has caused them so much harm...

“That is why the first aim of this Bill is to ensure any character references made before the court are made under oath.”

The Criminal Justice (Amendment) Bill 2022 also aims to make it possible for the prosecution to cross-examine any character references given in court, Senator Doherty said.

“The aim of this Bill is to make a small but I hope meaningful dent in the enormity of the work we must do to support victims in their journey through the criminal justice system...

"Only the factual evidence should mean anything. To support organisations such as the Rape Crisis Network and Women's Aid, we need to change the culture and stop putting victims on trial.”