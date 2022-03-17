Dublin

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.2°C Dublin

In Pictures: Lusk goes green for St Patrick’s Day

A parade spectator decked out in green for the occasion! Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Paddy Murphy(70th today) at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
The Richardsons at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Zach and Kade Turner with Christian Jacobs at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Fin and Dáithí Girvin at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Elikem Dzemehia and Esi Hlovor at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Emma and Ava Jameson with Eliza Haines at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand
Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

A parade spectator decked out in green for the occasion!

A parade spectator decked out in green for the occasion!

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Paddy Murphy(70th today) at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Paddy Murphy(70th today) at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

The Richardsons at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

The Richardsons at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Zach and Kade Turner with Christian Jacobs at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Zach and Kade Turner with Christian Jacobs at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Fin and Dáithí Girvin at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Fin and Dáithí Girvin at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Elikem Dzemehia and Esi Hlovor at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Elikem Dzemehia and Esi Hlovor at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Emma and Ava Jameson with Eliza Haines at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Emma and Ava Jameson with Eliza Haines at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

/

A parade spectator decked out in green for the occasion!

fingalindependent

The people of Lusk were thrilled to celebrate the national day properly for the first time in two years.

The Richardsons at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

The Richardsons at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

The Richardsons at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

The Richardsons at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Paddy Murphy(70th today) at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Paddy Murphy(70th today) at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Paddy Murphy(70th today) at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Paddy Murphy(70th today) at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Fin and Dáithí Girvin at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Fin and Dáithí Girvin at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Fin and Dáithí Girvin at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Fin and Dáithí Girvin at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Elikem Dzemehia and Esi Hlovor at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Elikem Dzemehia and Esi Hlovor at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Elikem Dzemehia and Esi Hlovor at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Elikem Dzemehia and Esi Hlovor at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Dublin Eye Newsletter

Dublin news for Dubs everywhere. Find out what’s going on in the nation’s capital. Issued every Friday.

This field is required

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Zach and Kade Turner with Christian Jacobs at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Zach and Kade Turner with Christian Jacobs at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Zach and Kade Turner with Christian Jacobs at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Zach and Kade Turner with Christian Jacobs at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Emma and Ava Jameson with Eliza Haines at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Emma and Ava Jameson with Eliza Haines at the Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Emma and Ava Jameson with Eliza Haines at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Emma and Ava Jameson with Eliza Haines at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke Expand

Close

Lusk St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Privacy