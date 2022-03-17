In Pictures: Lusk goes green for St Patrick’s Day

Dublin
Search
Search
Back to Independent.ie
Thursday, 17 March 2022 | 13.2°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Close
A parade spectator decked out in green for the occasion!
Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke
Paddy Murphy(70th today) at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke
The Richardsons at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke
Zach and Kade Turner with Christian Jacobs at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke
Fin and Dáithí Girvin at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke
Elikem Dzemehia and Esi Hlovor at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke
Emma and Ava Jameson with Eliza Haines at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke
/
March 17 2022 02:52 PM
The people of Lusk were thrilled to celebrate the national day properly for the first time in two years.
Dublin news for Dubs everywhere. Find out what’s going on in the nation’s capital. Issued every Friday.
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up