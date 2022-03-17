In Pictures: Lusk goes green for St Patrick’s Day

Emma and Ava Jameson with Eliza Haines at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Elikem Dzemehia and Esi Hlovor at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Fin and Dáithí Girvin at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Zach and Kade Turner with Christian Jacobs at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

The Richardsons at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Paddy Murphy(70th today) at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

A parade spectator decked out in green for the occasion!

The people of Lusk were thrilled to celebrate the national day properly for the first time in two years.

Expand Close The Richardsons at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Richardsons at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Paddy Murphy(70th today) at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paddy Murphy(70th today) at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Fin and Dáithí Girvin at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fin and Dáithí Girvin at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Elikem Dzemehia and Esi Hlovor at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Elikem Dzemehia and Esi Hlovor at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Zach and Kade Turner with Christian Jacobs at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Zach and Kade Turner with Christian Jacobs at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Emma and Ava Jameson with Eliza Haines at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Emma and Ava Jameson with Eliza Haines at the Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke

Expand Close Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lusk St Patrick’s Day Parade. Pic: Fintan Clarke