Improvements to harbour facilities to commence in the autumn

Work to upgrade and enhance the facilities and amenities of Balbriggan Harbour will start in the autumn of this year once feedback has been received from harbour users in Ireland’s youngest town.

The works, which will maintain, upgrade and enhance the harbour facilities for the local fishing industry, commercial fleet and other harbour users, will follow on from a consultation which will be held with harbour users in the coming weeks.

Earlier this year saw the demolition of the former O’Shea’s nightclub which occupied a prime location on Balbriggan Harbour.

Funding for the project – which is expected to be completed early in 2023 – includes €289,000 from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Howard Mahony, said: “It will be great to see the improvement works to harbour facilities in Balbriggan taking place, and this will contribute enormously to the overall redevelopment of Quay Street and environs.”

Malachy Walsh and Partners Engineers have been engaged by the council to carry out the upgrade.

Future regeneration of the harbour will help to create a lively pier and waterfront area that will open up greater tourism opportunities for the town and see more food and leisure amenities in place as a result.