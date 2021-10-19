Impressive Fins also through to last four

Fingallians are safely through to the last four of the Intermediate Championship where they will face Naomh Mearnog following a convincing 2-18 to 1-10 at home to St Brigids on Saturday.

Fingallians, leading by two at the break, pushed on in the second half, with Sean Hickey and Mick Rock registering 1-2 each.

Others to make the scoresheet were Mark Cullen (0-3), Darragh Power (0-2), Ben Stears (0-2), Eoin Howard (0-1) and Shane Howard 1pt.

Standout players on the day were Rock at wing forward, Ian Kennedy at centre back, Shane Howard in midfield and Sean Hickey up front.

Meanwhile St Maur’s, having a received a walkover from St Marks who have opted to drop down to Junior, now will play off against St Kevin’s in the winner takes all relegation clash on Sunday week.

Meanwhile in the Junior A Championship, a strong third quarter from Lucan Sarsfields saw them defeat Skerries Harps on a 3-13 to 0-12 scoreline.

Although trailing by just a point at half-time, the absence of Matt Dooley and Barry Grimes proved costly on a day when Daniel Graham (0-4), Aidan Keogh (0-4) and Andy Smith (0-3) were their chief scores.

In the Junior B Championship, a first half penalty save from St Finian’s Swords keeper Kevin Hammond was not enough to deny St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh.

With Paddy Bergin strong at the back for Plunketts, Finian’s needed a penalty from James Shelly to get back into the game in the second half before Plunketts pushed on again.

In the Junior C, a depleted Wild Geese suffered a 2-12 to 1-9 defeat away to Erin’s Isle.

A Lorcan McMahon goal had left the Geese two points up at the break before Erin’s Isle took over in the second half.

In Junnior D, St Pat’s were 3-9 to 2-10 winners over St Brendan’s, with Kieran Keary coming on with five minutes to go to see Donabate over the line, with Niall O’Connor (1-3), Cillian Riordan 1-1 and Brian Hanley their chief scorers.

Round Towers Lusk, meanwhile, were impressive 1-13 to 1-12 winners away to St Brigids, with Martin Slattery’s first-half goal putting them six points up at the break in a game where Dean Grimes, Luke White and Luke Codd were all superb.