‘I’m living a dream at Manchester United’

Ireland international Diane Caldwell will play for Manchester United for the rest of the season. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

BALBRIGGAN’S Republic of Ireland international Diane Caldwell could make her Manchester United debut as early as this Wednesday when the Red Devils take on Chelsea in the FA Women’s Super League Cup semi-finals.

The 33-year-old centre-half says she has realised a dream after last week agreeing a deal to join United until the end of the season.

Caldwell, a Manchester United supporter, went straight into the squad as one of the substitutes for the Women’s FA Cup tie away to Bridgwater United.

Indeed she sat on the bench alongside Karna Solskjær and the 19-year-forward - daughter of former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær - made her senior debut in front of her proud parents when she came on for the last few minutes in the 2-0 victory.

The Red Devils have since been drawn against Manchester rivals City in the fifth round of the competition, but for now it’s all about Chelsea as Caldwell hopes to make her first appearance for United.

Diane, who has won 84 caps for her country, spent the 2021 domestic campaign playing alongside international teammate Denise O’Sullivan at North Carolina Courage in the USA and has had previous spells in Germany, Iceland and Norway, but now she has returning closer to home and joining a United team who are in the thick of the Women’s Super League title race across the water.

“Today is one of the most special moments in my life so far,” she said after her signing was confirmed.

“As a lifelong United fan, it’s a dream to sign for the club and it’s a big moment for me and my family.

“I’m so grateful to be here and will wear the badge with so much pride. The team are in great form, playing attractive football, and Marc (Skinner) is doing a fantastic job.

“I just can’t wait to meet everyone and get straight down to business on the pitch.”

United boss Skinner added: “Diane joins us as an experienced international defender who will really add to our back line during this second half of the season.

“She has great composure and versatility, and I have no doubt that she will be a fantastic asset to the team during her time here.”

