Iconic public art piece for Swords is back on track after two year halt and your help is needed

After a two-year reluctant hiatus, renowned Dublin-based multimedia artist John Byrne finally gets back to his labour of love – a piece of public art which will form the centerpiece of the new Swords Cultural Quarter.

Commissioned by Fingal County Council two years ago to create a themed mural for the biggest infrastructural project in the county, John was forced to put the project on hold with the outbreak of Covid-19.

John speaks to The Fingal Independent about his proposed artwork, and of his appeal to young members of the Fingal community:

“I was asked to come up with an idea for Fingal’s infrastructure program of public art making, so I came up with an idea. I did a thing a number of years ago called “Dublin’s Last Supper”, which is down off the quays, so I proposed to use that process.

"I don’t want to give too much away but it (the new artwork) references two French paintings. It’s a photo shoot with people posed in a way that they reference two French paintings, but the two compositions as it were, interact with each other. So it’s going to be a large photographic work, but I think it will be in the new Swords Cultural Quarter, a permanent public art work.”

“Dublin’s Last Supper” was printed in Belgium, John says, using digital printing onto CeramicSteel, basically fired enamel onto steel that will last a very long time. He plans for his new work to be made using the same process, so that it will become a permanent fixture in Swords Cultural Quarter.

John’s artwork will reference the urban/rural divide in Fingal, or “the pull between the rural and urban”, as he explains. The mural involves two compositions interacting with each other, both referencing the two as yet unnamed famous French paintings.

Speaking of the two-year delay on the project, he says: “The thing is, this was completely stalled because of the pandemic. I couldn’t cast, but actually in March 2020 just as the pandemic was arriving, I was casting for this in the Civic Offices in Swords. But we weren’t allowed to meet up with people, and obviously the artwork involves posing people in close proximity so the rules just meant that I had to stop, there was no way I could proceed on this particular project.”

Although he doesn’t have any direct connections to Swords, John explains he has a certain affinity with the town: “My connection with Swords is that I’ve been living in Dublin for 27 years now, but when I was young I used to hitch to Dublin, so I always remember Swords being somewhere where I would hitch from going back home to Belfast.

"I was from Belfast originally but left in 1984, so I’ve been out of Belfast more than in it. I don’t have any family connections in Swords, but I have fond memories of getting the bus to Swords from Dublin City Centre in the late seventies and early eighties and hitching from Swords, because it was a good place to hitch from.

“When we talked about where it (the mural) was going to go, at one point it was going to be in some civic offices in Blanchardstown, and I wasn’t particularly excited about that. But when they said Swords, I got excited...it might seem like a very slight connection but Swords was always somewhere that loomed large in my mind. I’m very fond of the place, it’s a really mixed community and a really vibrant, brilliant place.”

With his new artwork potentially going to be as large as “Dublin’s Last Supper” in Dublin City Centre, John is now looking for people from Fingal to pose for his photographs for the mural.

Though he has a number of candidates already selected, he is short some younger people for the shoot, he says.

"I have probably most of the people I need, but I’m probably short of younger people. People from 18-35, although anyone under 50 is a young person now.

"I’ve actually more women than men – it seems that women are more attracted to the arts than men. As with my “Last Supper”, there’s guys with beards and stuff, so I want this thing to have an ageless quality that looks like a painting in some ways. Guys with beards make us think of historical paintings and the paintings I’m referencing are historical paintings. So basically young people I’m looking for.”

John’s mural aims to represent a cross-section of people living in Fingal, so that he has young people, older people, people from different communities and nationalities, people who’ve been living there all their lives and who work in Fingal.

If you’re a young person living in Fingal who would like to be part of the artwork, email John at: johnbyrnecabra@gmail.com